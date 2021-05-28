CIBC in Port Hardy operating on reduced hours due to non-COVID related illness

The CIBC in Port Hardy has been operating on reduced hours this week due to staff illness.

A sign taped to the front door says the company is following COVID-19 protocol and will not be able to provide cash services in-branch this week.

Branch hours have also been reduced from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. to facilitate booked client meetings.

“We apologize for the inconvenience and are doing our best to meet your needs during these challenging times,” reads the sign. “Thank you for your patience and understanding.”

When asked to comment, CIBC confirmed the bank is operating on reduced hours due to non-COVID related illness.

“We hope to resume full service next week.”

@NIGazette

editor@northislandgazette.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Bankingillness