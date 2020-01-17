Police in Nanaimo are looking for a suspect who allegedly threw a clerk to the floor during an armed robbery at the Quarterway Liquor Store on Wednesday. (GREG SAKAKI/News Bulletin)

Clerk bruised, traumatized after armed robbery at Nanaimo liquor store

Few details on male suspect in Wednesday incident, says Nanaimo RCMP

A clerk at the Quarterway Liquor Store in Nanaimo has been left bruised and traumatized from a robbery this week.

According to Nanaimo RCMP, the incident happened at about 3:40 p.m. Wednesday, when a man entered the store and produced a firearm.

“A male came in to the … store. He walked around for a bit and eventually produces a gun,” said Const. Gary O’Brien, Nanaimo RCMP spokesman. “The female employee tried to get to the panic button. There was a slight altercation. She was pushed to the ground.”

The woman fled the store and ran to the Quarterway Pub where she alerted staff to what had happened.

“In that time the suspect left,” O’Brien said. “He was seen getting into a small car that left northbound on Bowen Road.”

O’Brien said there is no detailed descriptions of the weapon or the vehicle yet available.

The suspect is described as 5-foot-8 with a medium build and was wearing dark clothing.

O’Brien did not have addition information on the condition of the store clerk.

“She was thrown to the ground and she was obviously left shaken by the ordeal,” he said.

O’Brien did not know if the suspect took anything from the store, but investigators would be reviewing store security video to obtain more information and detailed descriptions of the suspect.

“Our investigation is active and continuing,” he said.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the Nanaimo RCMP non-emergency line at 250-754-2345.

Clerk bruised, traumatized after armed robbery at Nanaimo liquor store

Few details on male suspect in Wednesday incident, says Nanaimo RCMP

