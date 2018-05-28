Compound bow wielded by intruder at Eagle View Elementary School

TYSON WHITNEY PHOTO An intruder entered Eagle View Elementary School in Port Hardy with a compound bow on May 23.

Eagle View Elementary School staff were forced to deal with an intruder who was wielding a compound bow.

The 45-year-old male walked onto the school grounds at approximately 1:30 p.m. on May 23 and entered the building through the primary wing doors without checking in at the school’s office first.

It is a strict school policy that visitors must check in at the office to identify themselves and receive a School District 85 visitor’s lanyard.

According to a press release from Port Hardy RCMP Staff Sgt. Wes Olsen, “The male entered a nearby classroom and after standing in the doorway for a short period of time, the teacher engaged him in conversation as she originally thought he was there to pick up one of the students.”

The male made some form of comment and then presented the compound bow and pulled the string back. There was no arrow present. The male pointed the bow at a wall.

“The male then exited the room and the school out the same door he entered through and walked into the trail system beside the school,” stated Olsen, who added no children were harmed or directly threatened during this incident.

The school was placed into lock-down and the police were called to the scene.

Port Hardy RCMP immediately responded to the area and began searching for the suspect.

According to Olsen, at approximately 1:50 p.m., members located the male walking along Carnarvon Road, not far from the elementary School. “The male matched the description of the suspect from the school and was still carrying the bow in his hand. The male, who was noted to be very intoxicated and is known to police, was arrested without incident.”

His bow was seized at the location of the arrest and no arrows were located on the suspect.

As a result of this incident, police have recommended that the male, a local Port Hardy resident, be charged with Uttering Threats, Mischief and Possession of a Weapon for a Dangerous Purpose.

The male was later released on strict conditions which include not attending Eagle View Elementary School or to be within 100 metres of the property, not to possess any weapons, and to abstain from alcohol.