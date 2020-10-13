Conservative MPs Michael Barrett and Pierre Poilievre hold a news conference on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on July 29, 2020. The federal Conservatives want MPs to create an anti-corruption committee to investigate the WE Charity issue. Barrett, the Tory ethics critic, says the new forum would press for answers to lingering questions about the controversy. In the meantime, the Conservatives plan to press the House of Commons ethics and finance committees this week to resume looking at the matter. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Conservatives want an anti-corruption committee to probe WE Charity controversy

Conservatives plan to press House of Commons ethics and finance committees to resume looking at the matter

The federal Conservatives want MPs to create an anti-corruption committee to investigate the WE Charity issue.

Tory ethics critic Michael Barrett says the new forum would press for answers to lingering questions about the controversy.

In the meantime, the Conservatives plan to press the House of Commons ethics and finance committees this week to resume looking at the matter.

They say the proposed new anti-corruption committee could soon take over the probe of the Liberal government’s choice of WE Charity to administer the the multimillion-dollar Canada Student Service Grant program.

Opposition MPs have been grilling the government for months over the now-abandoned program because of WE Charity’s close connections to the families of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Bill Morneau, the recently departed finance minister.

The Liberals have consistently said it was federal public servants who recommended the grant program be administered by the youth group, but the Conservatives say there are still unanswered questions.

“Canadians deserve answers,” Barrett told a news conference Monday. “We deserve accountability.”

The office of Liberal House leader Pablo Rodriguez noted that Trudeau, his chief of staff, the clerk of the Privy Council and various public servants have already appeared at committee.

The government will remain focused on protecting the health and safety of the public, the office said, adding: “Canadians deserve better than the Conservatives’ partisan games.”

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

Conservative Party of CanadaCoronavirusLiberals

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Immigration lottery opens for people hoping to bring grandparents, parents to Canada
Next story
Rich get richer, poor poorer: Report says pandemic intensified economic disparities

Just Posted

Port McNeill Royal Canadian Legion announces changes for Remembrance Day

‘There WILL be a poppy sales campaign this year’

Federal NDP looks to criminalize domestic emotional abuse with new law

MP Randall Garrison introduces private member’s bill

Claire Trevena talks 15 years in the public eye as North Island MLA

‘I’d like to thank all the people in the North Island whether they voted for me or not’

Union takes former conservation officer who refused to kill 2 bears back to court

Bryce Casavant ‘absolutely gutted’ over BCGEU’s decision to go back to court

Port Hardy RCMP announce charges in three separate drug busts

‘There are people in our community that are preying on the vulnerable’

Leaders of B.C.’s three main political parties to take part in televised debate

Political experts say debate could be one of few events where voters get a chance to truly assess leaders

Power outages on Vancouver Island and the Sunshine Coast began early Tuesday morning due to a “potent” weather system moving down the Island and towards the mainland. (BC Hydro)
“Potent” low pressure system brings winds, takes power from Vancouver Island

Over 43,000 customers powerless in Vancouver Island after autumn storm rages

‘I’d be better off going after a bank’: Pot companies beef up security for Croptober

For many licensed producers, it’s their first outdoor harvest

B.C. VOTES: Election officials receive ‘unprecedented’ number of mail-in ballot requests

680,000 registered voters request mail-in ballots

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Grand Forks RCMP break up weekend rock concert, recommend criminal charges

The Kelowna band “Scrapes” said they were on stage when RCMP told the accused to break up the party

Mount Washington receives early blast of snow

The resort is set to open on Dec. 4

Nelson author launches book on Canadian environmental heroes

Jamie Bastedo’s Protectors of the Planet looks at common traits of successful activists

Immigration lottery opens for people hoping to bring grandparents, parents to Canada

Family reunification lottery was suspended and then reinstated

Most Read