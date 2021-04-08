Controlled burn happening this weekend on Highland Drive

Port Hardy Fire Rescue, with participation from the BC Wildfire Service, will be conducting a controlled burn of an acquired structure and vegetation for the purposes of firefighter training.

The proposed dates of the burning activities are April 10-11. The location of the burning activities is 6950 Highland Drive, Port Hardy (old Port Hardy Baptist Church).

Burning activities have been reviewed by the BC Ministry of Environment, District of Port Hardy, and BC Wildfire Service, and the activities are in compliance with applicable municipal and provincial laws and regulations. Burning activities are subject to appropriate weather conditions to minimize effects to nearby properties, the environment, and human health from smoke.

The burning activities as proposed present a unique opportunity to Port Hardy Fire Rescue, the BC Wildfire Service, and the other North Island fire departments. The burning activities will include nondestructive training fire scenarios on the Saturday, enabling firefighters to practice skills related to interior fire suppression, while destructive burning on Sunday (weather permitting) will focus on techniques of “big fire, big water” as well as forest exposure protection using sprinklers and hose lays.

The media is advised of road and area closures to both vehicle and pedestrian traffic associated with the burning activities as shown on maps on reverse. A press gallery will be in place for members of the media at the intersection of Trustee Road and Highland Drive, with limited parking on Highland Drive at McDougal Road. Members of the media while on press assignment are requested to wear high-vis vests and closed toe shoes and must wear face coverings. The general public is asked not to spectate due to the restrictions on gatherings and other directives of the Provincial Health Officer.

No unauthorized persons, including media, will be permitted within the “Hot Zone”. Please respect all closures to ensure the safety of everyone.

