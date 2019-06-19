Council agrees to draft memorandum of understanding with North Island Seniors Housing Foundation

A memorandum of understanding between the district and the NISHF is a prerequisite for funding.

NORTH ISLAND MALL PHOTO The North Island Seniors Housing Foundation is looking at land near the North Island Mall to build seniors housing.

The District of Port Hardy and the North Island Seniors Housing Foundation (NISHF) will soon have an understanding in place for a seniors housing complex on Trustee Road.

At the district’s last council meeting, a letter from the chairperson of the NISHF, Gordon Patterson, was included in the agenda.

Patterson noted that a memorandum of understanding between the district and the NISHF is “a prerequisite to receiving provincial and federal funding to undergo land feasibility studies (suitability to build a senior’s residential facility upon).”

He added that the memorandum of understanding between the district and the NISHF should include “the requirements and responsibilities of each party” and include but is not limited to:

1. Parameters of land transfer and form;

2. District performance expectations of the NISHF in matters of development; and

3. NISHF expectations of the district in matters of land use.

Patterson stated City Spaces, a Victoria consulting firm, is authorized to act on behalf of the NISHF, and that this is “an exciting project that will benefit our seniors and community wellness as a whole.”

It was recommended by council for staff to prepare a Memorandum of Understanding between the NISHF and the District of Port Hardy for the long term use of a portion of land legally described as Lot 1, Section 36, Township 9, Rupert District, Plan 354456, PID 000-348-082 9300 Trustee Road for the purpose of constructing a Seniors Housing Complex.

Chief Administrative Officer Allison McCarrick stated “council has approved and staff will be preparing shortly.”

According to its website, The North Island Seniors Housing Foundation is a Registered Society, having charitable status and managed by a Board of Directors.

The Foundation was created by community leaders, business leaders, stakeholders, seniors advocates, and health professionals to facilitate the building of a Supportive senior’s living facility & for those with disabilities on the North Vancouver Island.

Exciting opportunities exist for community stakeholders, entrepreneurial, and business involvement in the design, management, and final look of this multicultural project. The project’s vision is driven by partners who have interest in contributing to seniors wellness to make this dream to come true.

