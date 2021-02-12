North Island Gazette file photo of Port McNeill council

North Island Gazette file photo of Port McNeill council

Council votes in favour of helping fund back-up battery system

“Duplicating that in a town of 2,400 people? I can’t support that”

WRITTEN BY BILL McQUARRIE

At Tuesday’s meeting (Feb. 9), Port McNeill council agreed to fund one-third of the cost for a new battery back-up power system for the Chilton Regional Arena.

Total cost for the project is estimated at $48,000 and the town’s contribution is capped at $16,000 (which will now be included in the 2021 budget), with the Regional District of Mount Waddington paying the remaining $32,000.

Attending the meeting by Zoom, Greg Fletcher, chief administrative officer for the Regional District of Mount Waddington, reviewed the district’s rationale for the need; emphasizing the expanded emergency administrative centre capacities this would provide to both the district and the town.

When asked about the heating and cooling abilities of the proposed enhanced system during a power outage, Fletcher explained: “If the power goes out and there is ice in there, this (the backup system) cannot power the ice plant. So any illusion that you can carry on and play hockey and stuff is not going to happen. But for heating, we just run electric heaters and we already have a backup system for that.”

Noting that the proposed system’s primary use is to allow the arena office to continue operations during power failures, Coun. Ryan Mitchell asked: “What are the direct benefits to the citizens of Port McNeill?”

In explaining his opposition to the funding request, Mitchell reminded other councillors that the town already has an established regional emergency centre with the needed facilities and ability to house and feed people in the [school] gym.

“Duplicating that in a town of 2,400 people? I can’t support that,” stated Mitchell.

Mitchell went on to say: “If we’re using the arena as an emergency centre, we’re taking a freezer and turning it into a place to keep people warm. None of this makes any sense to me and I am completely opposed to it.”

Wanting to know if a ‘no’ vote by the town could be overridden, Coun. Ann-Marie Baron asked if the district’s arena committee could decide to press ahead with the upgrade regardless of a possible decision by council to not support the $16,000 request.

Baron also wanted to know if Port McNeill taxpayers would, despite a ‘no’ vote, still be responsible for the one-third cost through regional district taxation.

Fletcher explained that without Port McNeill’s support the committee could, as Baron pointed out, still recommend moving forward. And if approved by the regional district, the money would be added to next year’s tax levy. However, Fetcher felt it would likely be paid out of the regional district’s reserves.

Coun. Shelley Downey had explained, at a previous meeting, that town funding did not have to come from Port McNeill property taxes, but could instead be paid for out of the new federal/provincial COVID restart funding program.

If it came to that, Baron preferred to see the town’s share taken out of COVID-19 funds, saying it would be the “prudent thing to do,” but was still reluctant about the grant request adding, “I’m not a 100 per cent convinced that this is what needs to happen.”

The motion to support the request that staff include the $16,000 in the 2021 budget process for the battery system was passed three votes to two, with Baron and Mitchell opposing.

Have a story tip? Email: editor@northislandgazette.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

City Council

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Stricter border controls for travellers to begin Feb. 22
Next story
Feds says they are not on the hook for Mowi decision to cull 2.6 million farmed fish

Just Posted

Eric Hjorliefson, Mark Abma and Chris Rubens climb for their powder on Mount Cain. (Matchstick Productions image)
Mount Cain documentary eye-candy for powder lovers

Filmed before COVID, film hearkens back to crowded fires and mask-free life

Fisheries Minister Bernadette Jordan’s office said that Mowi’s intention to cull fish is unfortunate but the government is not directing the company to take this option. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang
Feds says they are not on the hook for Mowi decision to cull 2.6 million farmed fish

DFO says it has not ordered the cull nor denied transfer to other sites

North Island Gazette file photo of Port McNeill council
Council votes in favour of helping fund back-up battery system

“Duplicating that in a town of 2,400 people? I can’t support that”

Alert Bay Mayor Dennis Buchanan. (Submitted)
Q&A: Mayor Dennis Buchanan proud of how Alert Bay handled COVID outbreak

Successful response all due to great cooperation, he said

The potentially illicit substance found in the package. (Twyla Mclachlan photo)
Mysterious package sent to Port Hardy family

“We don’t know if its drugs or bath powder or what it is — The substance is being tested”

Wearing a mask to prevent the spread of COVID-19, Anna Lee, 9, stands next to lion dancers during a Lunar New Year celebration at Dao Quang Temple on Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021, in Garland, Texas. (AP Photo/LM Otero)
PHOTOS: Despite COVID-19, Lunar New Year quietly celebrated around the world

Celebrations, which typically last two weeks, are much different this Year of the Ox

More female realtors on Vancouver Island are reporting thery are being harassed by phone calls and texts of a sexual nature. (File photo)
More Island realtors targets of sexually charged texts and calls

At least eight more cases on Island now

Vancouver Island University is one of the post-secondary institutions in B.C. expecting operating deficits this year and next year. (Nanaimo Bulletin)
B.C. colleges, universities allowed to run COVID-19 deficits

Falling revenue, rising costs mean red ink for 20 institutions

(THE CANADIAN PRESS/Peter Power)
Pucks shatter, blades break: Alberta hockey players face off against bitter cold for cancer

Temperatures have dropped to between -40 C and -55 C

In this Dec. 18, 2020 photo, pipes to be used for the Keystone XL pipeline are stored in a field near Dorchester, Neb. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Chris Machian
‘Keystone is dead’: former senior Obama adviser

It’s time for Canada to get over the demise of the Keystone XL pipeline expansion

(Pixabay)
Kelowna real estate group hacked, confidential information leaked online

RE/MAX Kelowna victim of malware attack, insist no client data leaked

(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
Biden will try to close Guantanamo after ‘robust’ review

Biden had said as a candidate he supported closing the detention centre

B.C. Supreme Court in Vancouver on Tuesday December 11, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Lawyers spar over injunction against Fraser Valley churches defying COVID health orders

A judge is hearing arguments Friday morning in Vancouver Supreme Court

Steven Michael Bacon, accused of the murder of Makayla Chang, is scheduled to make his first in-person court appearance in Nanaimo in November. (File photo)
Preliminary inquiry planned in trial of man accused of Nanaimo teen’s murder

Steven Bacon expected to be in Nanaimo for court appearance scheduled for Nov. 1-5

Most Read