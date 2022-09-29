Councillor candidate withdraws from Port McNeill election

Bonnell cited it was due to privacy concerns with regards to social media

Barbara Bonnell has withdrawn from Port McNeill’s councillor candidate race.

The Town of Port McNeill’s Chief Election Officer Laura Evans confirmed the withdrawal, noting that Bonnell handed in her notice on Sept. 23.

“It was our choice if we wanted to reprint the ballots or use the ones with her name on them, and we decided to remove her from our ballots to make it easier for everyone on voting day,” stated Evans.

When asked to comment on her withdrawal, Bonnell cited it was due to privacy concerns with regards to social media.

“I apologize to the community for causing the extra election expense of reprinting the ballots,” she said.

@NIGazette

editor@northislandgazette.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Election 2022