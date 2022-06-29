The accused made an appearance in Nanaimo on June 29. Black Press file photo

The accused made an appearance in Nanaimo on June 29. Black Press file photo

Courtenay homicide suspect makes court appearance in Nanaimo

Next court appearance for Anousone Chang is set for Aug. 17

  • Jun. 29, 2022 5:00 p.m.
  • News

A man charged in a homicide in Courtenay earlier this year made a court appearance in Nanaimo on Wednesday, June 29.

On March 6, Comox RCMP arrested a 55-year-old man following a call to a residence on 26th Street in Courtenay. Paramedics attended to an 80-year-old woman in medical distress who ultimately passed away. In a news release, police reported the suspect was known to the victim.

RELATED: Comox Valley RCMP investigating homicide at Courtenay home

Anousone Chang faces one count of second-degree murder and is in custody.

According to Court Services Online, he will be back in court on Aug. 17 to fix a date for trial.


photos@comoxvalleyrecord.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Court

Previous story
B.C. cabinet minister Josie Osborne accused of conflict of interest
Next story
B.C. Mountie facing charges in alleged attempt to use position to pick up women

Just Posted

Ross Mavis. (Submitted photo)
Former North Island Gazette owner/publisher passes away

A colder, wetter spring may not necessarily mean an influx of mosquitoes in Nanaimo and elsewhere in B.C., says an entomologist at the University of B.C. (Stock photo)
Colder spring may not mean population boom for Vancouver Island mosquitoes

A small fire near Sayward was caused by lightning June 28. Photo courtesy B.C. Wildfire Dashboard
Lightning causes first wildfire for Vancouver Island

Pride parade rides through Port Hardy. (Tyson Whitney - North Island Gazette)
Port Hardy celebrates Pride month on the weekend with parades and park festivities