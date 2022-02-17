B.C. provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry speaks during a COVID-19 update news conference, in Vancouver, B.C., Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

B.C. provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry speaks during a COVID-19 update news conference, in Vancouver, B.C., Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

COVID-19: B.C. employers no longer need to allow workers to work from home

All workplaces must still have COVID-19 safety plans in place and masks are still required

Employers in B.C. no longer have to allow workers to work from home whenever possible following a revision of a provincial health order.

The health ministry made the announcement Thursday (Feb. 17), noting that the move was meant to help employers transition their staff back into offices and workplaces.

Previously, the order had required employers to allow staff to work from home unless there was an “operational requirement” for staff to be on site.

All workplaces must still have COVID-19 safety plans in place and masks are still required.

“Many workplaces will be able to transition to in-person work again quickly…. others may wish to continue with remote or hybrid models,” the health ministry stated. “Workplaces and businesses are encouraged to choose the option that works best for them.”

READ MORE: B.C. lifts capacity, dancing restrictions but keep masks, vaccine cards in COVID fight

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus

Previous story
Orange Shirt Society nets national minor hockey campaign to further reconciliation
Next story
DFO closes herring spawn on kelp fishery at Central Coast against Heiltsuk Nation wishes

Just Posted

Heiltsuk Nation Chief Marilyn Slett taking part in the herring spawn on kelp (SOK) fishery in a previous season. (Photo submitted)
DFO closes herring spawn on kelp fishery at Central Coast against Heiltsuk Nation wishes

St. Michaels residential school before it was torn down in 2015. (J.R. Rardon photo)
North Island First Nation launches inquiry into grounds of former residential school

The annual Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls march took place Feb. 14 in Port Hardy. (Tyson Whitney - North Island Gazette)
Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls march takes over the streets of Port Hardy

North Island Eagles logo
North Island Eagles teams all advance to VIAHA semi-final playoffs