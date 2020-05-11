COVID-19: Bella Bella extends travel lockdown to May 31

‘We will be able to keep us all safe as long as we continue to act safely’

Bella Bella has made the decision to extend its travel lockdown due to COVID-19.

“As of May 6, 2020, all travel to and in Heiltsuk Territory is banned to May 31, 2020,” a news release from the Hailzaqv Nation stated. “This travel ban does not include essential services such as a medical staff, medical emergencies evacuations, RCMP, and HTC authorized travel.”

The release also noted that Non-Heiltsuk and non-residents (tourists/visitors) are not permitted to travel to, or in Heiltsuk Territory. “If you are not a resident of Heiltsuk Territory, you will be turned away. Exceptions will apply to essential services staff and mission critical staff for the hospital and food or fuel services.”

The release also noted that if you leave Bella Bella, you may not be permitted to return during the pandemic, this includes weekend trips to Port Hardy or other communities. “Our band store will continue to be open to keep essential foods available… Your continued support and understanding are appreciated. We all need to work together to get through these days of uncertainty. We will be able to keep us all safe as long as we continue to act safely.”

