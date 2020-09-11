An Air Canada ticket station. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette)

COVID-19 exposure alert issued for Air Canada flight that landed in Victoria

Passengers on the flight should self-monitor for symptoms, says BCCDC

Passengers on a flight that landed in Victoria last week may have been exposed to COVID-19.

The B.C. Centre for Disease Control (BCCDC) included Air Canada flight 195 from Toronto to Victoria on Sept. 5 as one of the country’s domestic flights with a COVID-19 case. The BCCDC says rows one to four are at a higher risk.

The BCCDC recommends passengers self-monitor for symptoms and get tested if any develop. The centre stopped personally notifying passengers of potential exposures on March 27. The information is now posted online.

It remains mandatory for anyone arriving in B.C. from outside of Canada to self-isolate for 14 days upon arrival. Anyone who may have been exposed to a COVID-19 case on a domestic flight is asked to self-monitor for symptoms for 14 days.

An exposure alert was also issued earlier this summer for a flight that left Victoria on July 29.

For more information on public exposures in the province visit bccdc.ca.

