B.C Health Minister Adrian Dix, Premier John Horgan and provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry present their plan to gradually reopen services and businesses in the COVID-19 pandemic, B.C. legislature, May 6, 2020. (B.C. government)

COVID-19: ’Give the gift of staying healthy this Mother’s Day’

B.C. records 15 new coronavirus cases, two deaths

B.C. health officials urged families to keep up their COVID-19 pandemic discipline as Mother’s Day approaches for seniors isolating from infection risk, as B.C. continued to see low numbers of positive tests.

“As we celebrate with our mothers and grandmothers tomorrow, let’s show how much we care for them by ensuring we ware doing all we can to keep them safe,” Health Minister Adrian Dix and provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said in their daily report May 9. “If your mother is older, awaiting surgery or has an underlying illness, avoid any close physical contact and celebrate at a safe distance, unless she is in your immediate household.”

The province announced 15 new positive COVID-19 tests, for a total of 2.330 since the pandemic began in B.C. early this year. As of May 9, 1,659 of those people have recovered and tested negative for the virus. There were two additional deaths in the Vancouver Coastal health region, for a total of 129 coronavirus-related deaths in B.C.

RELATED: A look at the phase-by-phase reopening of B.C. society

RELATED: Peer pressure, not snitch lines, best for physical distance

Along with continued low case numbers despite intensive testing of people reporting symptoms, hospitalizations also continued to be low. As of May 9 there were 69 people in hospital, 29 in intensive care. The remaining active infection patients are recovering at home in self-isolation.

For those enjoying recreation or small group visits on the weekend, Dix and Henry reminded them that “few faces in big spaces will be the key to our shared success.”

BC legislatureCoronavirus

