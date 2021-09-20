Cowichan-Malahat-Langford being called for NDP incumbent MacGregor

Check back for more as the results roll in

Black Press Media are calling the Cowichan-Malahat-Langford riding for incumbent NDP candidate Alistair MacGregor with more than 20 per cent of the polls reporting in.

Candidates in the election included incumbent MacGregor for the NDP, Blair Herbert for the Liberals, Alana DeLong for the Conservatives, Lia Versaevel for the Greens and Mark Hecht for the People’s Party of Canada.

With 55 polls of 250 reporting in, MacGregor holds a substantial lead with 3,873, DeLong follows with 2,286 votes, Herbert with 1,313 votes, Versaevel with 603 votes and Hecht with 537 votes.

A national Liberal minority government is also being projected.

More as it becomes available.

Canada Election 2021