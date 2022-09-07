Oliver Ole Langelid is wanted by the Creston RCMP for sex crimes. (Creston RCMP)

Creston man wrongly identified as sex offender

Video on social media wrongly identifying Oliver Ole Langelid has caused undue harassment

A Creston man is being unfairly harassed due to a case of mistaken identity.

In August, the Creston RCMP issued a release seeking wanted criminal Oliver Ole Langelid.

Langelid, 71, is wanted on an endorsed warrant for charges of sexual interference of a person under 16 and sexual assault.

The RCMP are still searching for Langelid and requesting information from the public on his movements and whereabouts.

Last week, a video was posted on social media identifying the wrong person.

“We have received multiple tips from the public about a video circulating on social media,” said Const. Brett Urano.

“The video wrongly identifies a man driving a pink, blue, purple, and yellow car as Langelid.”

Urano said the RCMP has spoken to and identified this man to confirm that he is not the wanted Langelid. However, because of this video being posted and shared on social media, he has been unfairly harassed by members of the community.

“Any reports of harassment are investigated,” said Urano.

“[We] are urging anyone who has republished and shared this video wrongly identifying this man, to please remove it from their social media sites.”

Langelid was seen in Creston and has failed to attend court for the alleged charges.

He is described as a white man standing six-foot-one and weighing 174 pounds. He has greying brown hair, a beard, and blue eyes.

To report any information on Langelid and his whereabouts, please contact the Creston RCMP at 250-428-9313.

