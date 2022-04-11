A large-scale fire broke out in a structure at the corner of Abbott and Water streets in Vancouver’s Gastown neighbourhood April 11. (Credit: Matt Piercy)

UPDATED: Multiple occupants pulled from structure fire in Vancouver’s Gastown

Large-scale fire at corner of Abbott and Water streets

Multiple occupants have been rescued from a large-scale structure fire in Vancouver’s Gastown neighbourhood Monday (April 11) morning.

Posts on social media showed smoke billowing out of a building near the intersection of Abbott and Water streets and over the city skyline around 11 a.m.

Numerous people had to be pulled from the fire, according to tweets from Vancouver Fire Chief Karen Fry, and around 70 people were displaced, according to public safety minister Mike Farnworth.

Nearby residents may be experiencing power outages as a result. More than 500 customers have been without power since 12:16 p.m., according to BC Hydro.

The Vancouver Police Department is asking drivers to avoid the area and Chief Fry has recommended that nearby residents close their windows to avoid “toxic smoke.”

More to come.

