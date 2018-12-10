Image: Flair Air

CUPE calls off Flair Airlines job action citing job security concerns

The union says it’s going to challenge Flair’s move at the Canada Industrial Relations Board before proceeding with any job action.

The Canadian Union of Public Employees has called off a job action by 139 Flair Airlines flight attendants that was set to begin at midnight tonight.

The union cites concerns for the job security of members of CUPE Local 4060 for its decision. It says in a release that Flair Airlines issued memos to employees advising that anyone taking part in the job action would not be scheduled for further work.

It also says the company offered an additional $150 pay per day to anyone crossing the picket line to get to work.

Contract negotiations have been ongoing for more than a year, and CUPE issued the strike notice after mediated talks on Wednesday failed to resolve outstanding issues involving wages, pensions, time credits and scheduling.

Flair Airlines flies out of Vancouver, Abbotsford, Kelowna, Calgary, Edmonton and Toronto.

Read more: Flair Airlines flight attendants issue 72-hour strike notice

Read more: FlairAir leaves Kelowna, makes Edmonton home

The Canadian Press

CUPE calls off Flair Airlines job action citing job security concerns

The union says it's going to challenge Flair's move at the Canada Industrial Relations Board before proceeding with any job action.

