Health officials say the delta variant of the coronavirus continues to surge in the U.S. (Black Press Media files)

Health officials say the delta variant of the coronavirus continues to surge in the U.S. (Black Press Media files)

Delta variant accounts for 83% of U.S. cases, says CDC

In July, the variant accounted for about 50% of genetically sequenced coronavirus cases

Health officials say the delta variant of the coronavirus continues to surge and accounts for an estimated 83% of U.S. COVID-19 cases.

That’s a dramatic increase from the week of July 3, when the variant accounted for about 50% of genetically sequenced coronavirus cases.

“The best way to prevent the spread of COVID-19 variants is to prevent the spread of disease, and vaccination is the most powerful tool we have,” said Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, during a U.S. Senate hearing Tuesday.

The delta variant is a mutated coronavirus that spreads more easily than other versions. It was first detected in India but now has been identified around the world.

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Coronavirus

Previous story
B.C. Humanists continue to lobby against giving clergy charitable tax breaks
Next story
Western Canada desperately needs rain but it’s not in the forecast: climatologist

Just Posted

Black Press file photo
TELUS investing $1.8 million in North Island this year

Sagel Wilson wins first ever North Island minor hockey award. (Submitted photo)
Port Hardy local earns first ever VIAHA youth volunteer award

The United States border crossing is seen on March 18, 2020 in Lacolle, Que. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz
Fully vaccinated U.S. citizens can enter Canada Aug. 9, rest of world Sept. 7

Ladysmith Secondary School teachers William Taylor and Mandy ‘yutustanaat’ Jones were interviewed in front of the welcome figure as part of the documentary Cedar is Life. (Cole Schisler photo)
Upcoming documentary ‘Cedar Is Life’ to film in the North Island