Don’t become a Search and Rescue statistic this long weekend

Long weekends are the busiest for the 2,500 BC Search & Rescue volunteers who respond to over 1,600 incidents every year.
“The ‘May Long Weekend’ is all about playing outdoors by hiking, biking, camping and boating to kick off the summer season ahead,” Sandra Riches, executive Director of BC AdventureSmart, says.
That’s certainly the case on Vancouver Island where local Search and Rescue volunteers are tasked with coming to the aid of people who get into trouble in the vast outdoors of this region.
Many mishaps occur that can be prevented and the BC Search and Rescue Association is a proponent of the AdventureSmart program and urges outdoors enthusiasts to make use of it. AdventureSmart increases awareness and helps reduce the number and severity of SAR incidents by sharing a consistent safety message that focuses on the three T’s:
- Trip plan,
- Train and
- Take essentials.
Trip Planning:
- Plan your travel route
- Know the terrain and conditions
- Check the weather
- Always fill out a trip plan. Here’s a link to an example of one: The Trip Plan
Training:
- Obtain the knowledge and skills you need before heading out.
- Know and stay within your limits.
Taking the Essentials:
Always carry the essentials and know how to use them.
- Flashlight
- Fire making kit
- Signalling device (i.e. whistle)
- Extra food and water
- Extra clothing
- Navigational/communication devices
- First aid kit
- Emergency blanket/shelter
- Pocket knife
- Sun protection
- Add other equipment specific to your chosen activity, season and location.
To find out more about AdventureSmart and being safe in the outdoors check:
• BC AdventureSmart Instagram
• BC AdventureSmart Twitter