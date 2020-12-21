Don’t drink and drive: North Island RCMP launch month long counter attack campaign

‘BC has some of the toughest drinking and driving laws in Canada’

RCMP have ramped up police intervention and prevention of impaired driving with Dec. 5 marking the launch of the month long counter attack campaign.

“Port Alice RCMP would like to remind motorists that impaired driving is not restricted only to alcohol but also includes impairment by cannabis and non-prescription drugs,” stated RCMP cst. Rebekah Draht via news release. “BC has some of the toughest drinking and driving laws in Canada, and if you are caught driving impaired you can face penalties including driving suspensions from 24 hours to 90 days, vehicle impoundment, fines from $600 – 4,060, jail time, mandatory rehabilitation, and installation of ignition interlock in your vehicle.”

The Port Alice RMCP would like to share the following tips to for a safe ride home:

• Organize a designated driver program with family and friends.

• Plan ahead to travel by public transit or taxi.

• Stay overnight.

