Drivers fleeing from police a disturbing trend, Campbell River RCMP say

Eight instances of individuals who have attempted to flee from police in last 12 months

Campbell River RCMP have witnessed a “disturbing trend” in vehicles trying to flee from police.

In the last 12 months there have been eight instances of individuals who have attempted to flee from police when traffic stops were initiated, according to a RCMP press release. While eight instances of any one crime may seem like a small amount over the course of a year, the trend is very problematic, Const Maury Tyre says.

When individuals attempt to flee from police, they put the public at large at risk. These individuals take off at high rates of speed and cease to obey any traffic laws at all, running red lights, speeding over crosswalks, and in the most recent instance the driver used a pedestrian walkway in an attempt to evade capture. Pedestrians and other motorists are all put in grave danger when individuals act in such a criminal manner.

In some of these cases, the individuals behind the wheel have been prohibited drivers, who would face criminal charges if caught.

“In many of the instances the individuals have been known drug traffickers from other cities that have come to Campbell River to peddle their brand of human misery,” Const. Tyre says.

The Campbell River RCMP would like to make it perfectly clear that they are not willing to allow this dangerous trend of flight from police to continue.

“Apprehension of prohibited drivers and drug traffickers will be done in the safest way possible for the community,” Const Tyre says, “but it will be done.”

The RCMP has marked and unmarked vehicles, a full compliment of officers, and RCMP air services to aid in the pursuit and arrest of these dangerous individuals.

In terms of punishment, individuals who attempt to flee from police can receive sentences of up to five years for “flight” and up to life imprisonment if someone dies as the result of flight from police. The RCMP says it’s extremely important for those who commit this crime to understand that the Campbell River RCMP will forward charge recommendations to Crown Counsel and that their dangerous actions will not be ignored.

The Campbell River RCMP asks that anyone with any information regarding drivers who are operating vehicles while prohibited or trafficking drugs in the community to call the local detachment or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

