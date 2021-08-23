Drunken fisticuffs and tomfoolery mar Campbell River carnival

Along with ferris wheels and fun food, this weekend’s carnival saw its share of fights. Campbell River Mirror files

The clowns at this weekend’s fair in Campbell River were the unwanted sort.

The four-day event, which was put on by West Coast Amusements was intended to be a nice book-end to summer for families wanting some light entertainment.

Instead it was frequented by too many buffoons with little-to-no concern for others.

RCMP responded to ten calls for service on Saturday nights, and dealt with multiple other issues at the carnival for which files were not created.

Police say a 24-year-old man, who is well known to them, caused a disturbance by being intoxicated, and riling up many who came across him.

His behaviour started a fight which spilled over into the parking lot of the Brandt Road Shell station.

Cst. Maury Tyre said a panic alarm was set off notifying police, who were able to bring him in to custody as there were active warrants for his arrest.

READ MORE: Campbell River RCMP officer assaulted during wellness check

READ MORE: Fun at the carnival in Campbell River

The problems continued when officers located a 26-year-old woman walking away from the carnival in a ‘highly-intoxicated’ state; screaming, and yelling, and waving her arms in anger at passers by.

Tyre said an officer watched over her, and arranged for a safe pick-up.

At 10:20 pm, police responded to a report of an 18-year-old man who was also under-the-influence, trying to fight random people at the fair grounds.

“The young man’s actions resulted with him being bear sprayed in the face, but he was not willing to disclose to police who had sprayed him or what had transpired before hand,” Tyre said.

He added multiple small altercations continued to occur in the area with intoxicated teens and adults who just didn’t seem to understand the carnival was supposed to be an enjoyable occasion.

“It’s disheartening that fun events like carnivals have to be ruined by a few people who think it’s an excellent place to demonstrate their drunken or drugged-out prowess in fighting and flirting,” said Tyre. “I spoke to several younger people the following day and instead of talking about the rides and treats and the fun they had, what they talked about was the fights, and the smell of drugs and liquor.

“Quite frankly, adults who venture into an event targeted for the fun of young people and families and act as if common social decency doesn’t apply to them should be ashamed of themselves, and it is simply not acceptable.

“These individuals succeeded in turning positive childhood memories for some into a teaching point for kids’ parents, to show their children how not to act.”

Anyone who has been a victim of crime or need to report a suspicious incident, can contact the Campbell River RCMP at 250-286-6221 or in an emergency call 911.



editor@campbellrivermirror.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

assaultCampbell RivercarnivalRCMP