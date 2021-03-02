Duncan homicide victim was 17 years old

The victim of the homicide on Cowichan Lake Road early Monday morning was 17 years old, and was stabbed in the incident. (File photo)

The victim of the homicide on Cowichan Lake Road Monday morning has been identified as a 17-year-old.

The RCMP have also released the fact that the teen was stabbed, and that the suspected attacker has been released from custody at this time without conditions.

“For many in the community the thought of a 17-year-old being stabbed to death is incomprehensible,” says North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP detachment’s commander Inspector Chris Bear.

“Investigators, Victims Service workers and grief counsellors have been contacted, and are working with those most affected by this tragic incident.”

The Cowichan Valley School District has also taken steps to help those hit by what happened.

“We are aware of the tragic death that involved one of our students and our hearts and thoughts go out to his family, friends, and community,” said Robyn Gray, superintendent of the district. “While an event like this brings much public discussion, the grieving of the family is a private matter, and due to that, and respect for any investigation, we will limit our comments on the details of the event.”

She said that as soon as they became aware of the incident a Critical Incident Response Team was mobilized.

“This team ensures that there are layers of support available for any member of our school community including students, staff, or affected family members,” Gray said.

“Our priority is, and always will be, the safety and well-being of our students and staff. For this tragic incident that means enhancing our supportive and caring school environment with additional resources.”

Cpl. Chris Manseau, a spokesman for the Vancouver Island RCMP, said the North Cowichan/Duncan general investigation section continues to work closely with the forensic identification section, officers from the North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP detachment and the B.C. Coroners Service to further the investigation and complete priority tasks.

“After consultation with Crown Counsel, the suspect has since been released from custody without conditions.,” he said.

“As charges have not yet been sworn, the identity of the suspect will not be disclosed.”

Investigators are continuing to speak with witnesses in this incident, and are requesting that anyone who may have been a witness, or have information about this incident, to contact the RCMP at 250-748-5522.

