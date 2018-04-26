Elderly man who went missing from a BC Ferry still hasn’t been found

Delta Police investigation has deemed incident non-suspicious in nature

Delta Police are keeping the file open on an 80-year-old man who went missing from a ferry traveling from Swartz Bay to Tsawwassen almost one month ago.

Police have, however, deemed the case not suspicious.

The man, believed to be from Victoria but who has not been identified by police, purchased a ticket March 29 at the vehicle booth at the Swartz Bay ferry terminal, according to BC Ferries. He was not identified in any other footage on board the ferry, which had sailed from Vancouver Island at around 9 p.m.

RELATED: Elderly man went missing on the BC Ferries vessel Thursday night.

A spokesperson with Delta Police said April 26 that investigators don’t have any reason to think the incident was suspicious.

They are, however, keeping the file open and the man has been labelled as missing, as he has not yet been located.

BC Ferries crew initiated the search after a vehicle was left on the car deck and staff were unable to locate its owner.

Joint Rescue Coordination Centre (JRCC) Captain, Stu Irvine, said they conducted a search in the water alongside the Coast Guard and Air Force at the time the man was discovered missing. He said they used two planes in the search, a helicopter and a Buffalo search plane from 442 squadron in Comox, but did not find anything.

There have been instances in the past where passengers walk off the ferry and forget they drove on with a vehicle, Irvine said.

— with files from Lindsey Horsting/Black Press

Previous story
Charges follow collisions between pickup and police vehicles in Nanaimo
Next story
Liberals urged to tax e-commerce services like Netflix

Just Posted

Bushido Shotokan Karate-do sends three to Provincials

15-year-old Isabella Schmidt goes the distance against black belts

VIDEO: Students help complete new NISS totem pole

“When you are done it’s beautiful hand-carved art”

Blaney warns fraudulent CRA tax calls are on the rise

“We are asking people to please be careful.”

B.C. hires 20 more conservation officers

The province announces 12 new locations for conservation officer services this year

Students ‘wow’ at Annual Regional Science Fair

Kids from accross the North Island show off their science projects

VIDEO: B.C. ‘escapologist’ stuns judges on Britain’s Got Talent

Matt Johnson says televised water stunt was closest he’s come to death

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Charges follow collisions between pickup and police vehicles in Nanaimo

Majore Jackson, 32, and Andrew John Bellwood, 47, from Nanaimo, face numerous charges

Nanaimo’s chief financial officer used city purchase card for 11 personal flights

Victor Mema has been on leave since early last month

WATCH: Moms Stop The Harm respond to opioid crisis

Someone asked her if she does the work for her son. McBain said: “No, actually. I do it for your son.”

Been a long day? Here’s cute puppies in training

Group is training next batch of assistance dogs at Vancouver International Airport

B.C. skydiver lands safely after cutting away main chute

Greater Victoria emergency services called after witnesses saw spiralling chute

Elderly man who went missing from a BC Ferry still hasn’t been found

Delta Police investigation has deemed incident non-suspicious in nature

78 Mexican farmworkers displaced after fire tears through building on B.C. farm

Flames broke out Thursday morning in building that housed up to 80 workers at Abbotsford farm

Most Read