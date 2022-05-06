BC Hydro logo

BC Hydro logo

Emergency planned power outage scheduled for late Saturday night in the North Island

Emergency repairs are needed on part of the transmission line

The entire North Island (Woss-north) will be without power from 11:00 p.m. to 1:00 a.m. on Saturday, May 7.

BC Hydro stated that, “emergency repairs are needed on part of the transmission line that supplies the North Island. After a regular inspection of the transmission line, crews found damaged equipment that could fail at any moment if not repaired immediately.”

BC Hydro added it realizes there is never a good time for an outage, “but this repair is critical to ensure there is no unplanned outage. Thanks for your patience and please protect any sensitive electronics.”

@NIGazette
editor@northislandgazette.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

BCHydropower outages

We are experiencing technical difficulties with our commenting platform and hope to be up and running again soon. In the meantime, you can still send us your thoughts on Facebook or Twitter, or submit a letter to the editor.
Previous story
Reward offered for information on Vancouver Island cougar kitten poaching case
Next story
Majority of B.C. parents vaccinated, but most kids are not

Just Posted

BC Hydro logo
Emergency planned power outage scheduled for late Saturday night in the North Island

North Island College’s CARE² Plan’s goals include the development of academic processes and curriculum that better support student mental health, the creation of more programs focused on de-stigmatizing mental illness and furthering the development of inclusive and effective supports such as counselling and emergency funding for students. ADOBE STOCK IMAGE
New North Island College plan supports student mental health and well-being

The Fall Fair is returning to Port Hardy in September after being cancelled for two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (Submitted photo)
The Fall Fair is returning to the North Island in September

Port McNeill Whalers logo
Port McNeill Minor Hockey’s AGM aims to help grow the sport locally