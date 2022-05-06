Emergency planned power outage scheduled for late Saturday night in the North Island

Emergency repairs are needed on part of the transmission line

The entire North Island (Woss-north) will be without power from 11:00 p.m. to 1:00 a.m. on Saturday, May 7.

BC Hydro stated that, “emergency repairs are needed on part of the transmission line that supplies the North Island. After a regular inspection of the transmission line, crews found damaged equipment that could fail at any moment if not repaired immediately.”

BC Hydro added it realizes there is never a good time for an outage, “but this repair is critical to ensure there is no unplanned outage. Thanks for your patience and please protect any sensitive electronics.”

