Two huskies from Errington, Kodi and Tigger, went missing on Christmas Eve. - Facebook photo/Mafawnwee Olivia Kenton

Errington farmer receives death threats after two dogs shot, killed on her property

Woman says huskies were shot after entering her yard and attacking a goat

An Errington woman says she is now receiving death threats, after two dogs were killed on her property for mauling her goat.

Wendy Glover said two dogs, who were not wearing collars, entered her property (about five kilometres up the Englishman River) the morning of Dec. 24 and attacked the goat. Glover’s partner shot and killed the two dogs to prevent the animals from attacking anymore livestock on the farm. The two dogs were then buried on the property.

RELATED: Owner says family devastated after learning Errington huskies were shot, killed

The dogs are believed to be Mafawnwee Olivia Kenton’s two huskies, Kodi and Tigger, who went missing from her Errington yard on Dec. 24.

“I did what was necessary to protect my goat,” Glover said. “I couldn’t save her ability to be a productive member of our homestead, but I might just have saved other animals in the area.”

Although Glover had seen the missing posters for Kodi and Tigger, she didn’t believe they were the same animals.

“The description of the dogs missing is one of livestock guardians and pampered beloved family pets,” Glover said. “They cannot be both seasoned killers and fulfill the description of those missing.”

Glover said there were multiple reports of sightings of the missing dogs, adding to her impression they weren’t the same ones buried on her property.

Oceanside RCMP were called after the dogs were shot. Police said in a statement that “the farmer shot [the dogs] under the authority of the livestock protection act.”

There has been much chatter surrounding the incident on social media. Glover said she and her partner are now receiving threats, telling them to “leave town or die.”

Oceanside RCMP issued a statement on March 6 to the general public regarding the incident, warning against vigilantism after the social media comments made by others.

“If I could have gotten the dogs off my goat without being seriously injured, wouldn’t I?” Glover said. “The answer here is yes, I would, and just so we are clear I would have locked them in my greenhouse, called animal control and insisted that they be euthanized, because what I saw was not the behaviour of a livestock guardian or a pet-type canine.”

Kenton said her dogs, Kodi and Tigger, were gentle creatures who had always lived among animals.

“They lived with a mini-horse that was half blind and geriatric, they’ve been raised around baby goats, baby sheep, orphan kittens… we have everything here, we do a rescue,” Kenton said. “They had absolutely not one ounce of aggression in their bodies.”

Moving forward, Kenton wants the bodies of Kodi and Tigger dug up from Glover’s yard so she can bury them in her own yard in an attempt to gain some closure. Kenton plans to get a conservation officer involved and have an autopsy performed.

“I want physical proof that these dogs have done anything,” Kenton said. “This is the worst thing that my family has gone through.”

