This distinctive dinosaur sculpture was snatched from a Chemainus home. (Photo submitted)

Even sculptured dinosaurs going extinct in Island community

Even the sculpture variety of dinosaur is in danger of going extinct in Chemainus.

Richard Nelson, who lives on Caswell Street, had a very distinctive – and heavy – dinosaur stolen from his yard.

“It was not a small ornament, weighing around 300 pounds and made of solid concrete,” he explained. “Sometime on the 28th of August, like all the other dinosaurs, it disappeared. Due to its size and weight, two or three people would have been involved in removing it from the residence.”

The Nelsons acquired the dinosaur that was designed by a local artist five years ago and considered themselves lucky to purchase it.

It has graced the front of their residence ever since, becoming a major attraction for residents, children and grandchildren.

“There’s going to be a lot of disappointed little kids around,” said Nelson.

He’s hoping people will keep an eye out for it, as its theft has left a large hole in the neighbourhood.

Numerous cases of ornamental pieces and possessions left in yards have been reported stolen in recent months by Chemainus residents.

Previous story
Category 4 Dorian bears down on Bahamas, may skirt Florida

Just Posted

Ride along with a North Island conservation officer

This year’s lack of a large wild berry crop in the North Island is driving bears into town.

Return of the North Island Midget Eagles

“There’s a buzz and a feeling of excitement around the group right now”

Mount Waddington Transit System expands to meet demand

Please visit bctransit.com/mount-waddington or pick up a new Rider’s Guide.

North Island Timing Association’s Rumble on the Runway finishes season

“There are nearly 40 volunteers who make this weekend event possible”

VIDEO: 2019 Hyde Creek Music Festival

Relive the event with this photo video!

VIDEO: B.C. gasoline prices higher but reason not clear, inquiry finds

B.C. Utilities Commission finds no evidence of collusion

Even sculptured dinosaurs going extinct in Island community

Even the sculpture variety of dinosaur is in danger of going extinct… Continue reading

Evacuations begin in Bahamas as Category 4 Dorian bears down

Over two or three days, the hurricane could dump as much as 4 feet of rain

WWII: A memory battleground on the 80th anniversary

In Poland and Eastern Europe, many feel their people’s suffering has never been adequately recognized

BC Wildfire Service urges people to be careful with fire use over long weekend

BC Wildfire Service responded to 696 wildfires between April 1 and Aug. 28

Seat belt requirement a double bogey, B.C. golf industry says

WorkSafeBC calling for roll cages, restraints for golf carts

PHOTOS: Hong Kong protesters set fires, then retreat before arrest

Hong Kong, a city of 7.4 million people, has been riven by protests for nearly three months

Former PM apologizes after ‘rooting’ for hurricane to hit Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort

Kim Campbell later called her tweet extremely poor in taste

‘Dear thief, you suck’: Abbotsford truck owner pens angry letter to incompetent crook

Truck owner tells thief to ‘find a new skill’ after three failed attempts to steal vehicle

Most Read