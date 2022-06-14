Ex-B.C. sheriff turned Kootenay security company owner charged with sexual assault of a minor

A Trail man has been charged with sexual interference of a person under 14. (Black Press Media stock photo)

Trail RCMP have arrested William Trowell, owner of Selkirk Security Systems, for sexual assault charges related to a minor.

The 53-year-old Trail resident was taken into custody on June 8 and has been charged with sexual interference of a person under 14, invitation to touching under 14 and sexual assault. According to B.C. Court Services, the alleged assaults took place in 1999.

Selkirk Security Systems is one of the major providers of security and fire safety services in the Kootenays. It has won awards from the Trail Chamber of Commerce and Kootenay Business Magazine’s Best of Business Awards.

According to the company’s website, Trowell has worked continuously in the security/law enforcement field since 1987 and was employed as a deputy sheriff in Prince Rupert for six years. He has also been a member of the Canadian Naval Reserve and the chair of the RCMP Community Consultant Group in Prince Rupert. Search and rescue manager with the Provincial Emergency Program and Cox’n for the Coast Guard Auxiliary are also included in his website bio.

Trowell has also been a member of the City of Trail’s Community Safety Task Force.

Trowell is not in custody at this time and is scheduled for an appearance at the Castlegar Courthouse on June 29.

