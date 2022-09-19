Abbotsford’s Jake Virtanen, shown here during his sexual assault trial this summer, has agreed to a professional tryout agreement with the Edmonton Oilers. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck)

Abbotsford’s Jake Virtanen, shown here during his sexual assault trial this summer, has agreed to a professional tryout agreement with the Edmonton Oilers. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck)

Ex-Canuck Virtanen given shot at joining Oilers after not-guilty sex assault verdict

Virtanen hasn’t played professionally since he was put on leave in 2021

Abbotsford’s Jake Virtanen has signed a professional tryout agreement with the Edmonton Oilers.

The 26-year-old Yale Secondary grad spent the 2021-22 season with Moscow Spartak of the Kontinental Hockey League and collected 16 points in 36 games.

He last played in the NHL with the Vancouver Canucks in 2020-21 and scored five points in 38 games.

A professional tryout contract is an opportunity for an unsigned veteran player to impress a team in training camp and earn a job.

Virtanen was put on leave by the Canucks on May 1, 2021 following allegations of sexual misconduct. He cleared waivers and was bought out by the Canucks on July 25, 2021.

He was then charged with sexual assualt on Jan. 27, 2022 following an investigation by the Vancouver Police Department. His trial occurred this summer and he was found not guilty of sexual assault on July 26, 2022.

The former Abbotsford Minor Hockey Association and Yale Hockey Academy product was chosen by the Canucks in round one, sixth overall of the 2014 NHL draft. He also starred for the Western Hockey League’s Calgary Hitmen.

The Edmonton Oilers are set to take on the Canucks at the Abbotsford Centre for a preseason game on Wednesday, Oct. 5.

RELATED: Vancouver Canucks tickets for Abbotsford game on sale Thursday

abbotsfordCanuckshockeyvancouver canucks

Previous story
Bear concerns close Lake Cowichan campground, beach
Next story
LIVE: Victoria procession, ceremony, as B.C. pays tribute to Queen Elizabeth II

Just Posted

North Island-Powell River MP Rachel Blaney speaks during Question Period on April 1, 2022 in Ottawa. Credit: Christian Diotte, House of Commons Photo Services
Dental care for kids ‘step in right direction’ — MP Rachel Blaney

The owner of Campbell River’s Comfort Inn and manger of its neighbour, the Berwick seniors complex, say unruly behaviour downtown is having significant impact ontheir businesses. Photo contributed
Unruly behaviour in downtown Campbell River has escalated to a different level: Mayor Andy Adams

Apprentice carver Rey Dickie and master carver Stan Hunt stand next to the log that will be carved into a monument to remember Indigenous children who died at residential schools. (Tyson Whitney - North Island Gazette)
North Island carvers creating monument to children found in unmarked graves

Port Hardy Chamber of Commerce and Visitor Centre executive director Elizabeth Aman-Hume opened the 50th anniversary barbecue with a welcoming speech. (Tyson Whitney - North Island Gazette)
Port Hardy chamber celebrates 50th anniversary with speeches and a barbecue fundraiser