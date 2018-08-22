Fatal crash involving sewage truck closes major B.C. highway

The driver of the truck is dead after a serious crash on the Malahat just north of Victoria

A fatal crash on Vancouver Island has stopped traffic in both direction of the Malahat highway, closing off the only major route between Victoria and Nanaimo.

West Shore RCMP confirm the driver of a sewage truck was found dead Wednesday morning after police responded to a two-vehicle crash just after 8 a.m.

The crash occurred in the southbound lane of the highway, near the Goldstream Boat House, according to RCMP. The coroners service has been called to the scene.

The driver of the other vehicle, a blue SUV, was assessed at the scene by paramedics.

Photos from the scene show a sewage truck flipped over and witnesses say a strong smell continues to linger in the air.

HAZMAT must clean up the sewage spill before opening the highway, meaning motorists should expect significant delays.

“The cause of the fatal collision is under investigation. The sewage spill prevents travel on the highway. We ask for patience from drivers who are affected by any delays as emergency crews deal with the closure of Highway 1,” said Cpl. Chris Dovell of the West Shore RCMP.

Ryan Wettlaufer was driving from Victoria to Duncan as part of his morning commute when the accident happened. He said while he didn’t see the accident itself, the smell from the fluid that was leaking from the truck was unbearable.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

Previous story
More than 130 people in B.C. died of illicit drug overdoses in July
Next story
App converts B.C. air quality to cigarettes smoked

Just Posted

Call for Nominations – Premier’s Awards for Indigenous Youth Excellence in Sport

Deadline to submit nominations is Friday, September 28, 2018, at 4:30 p.m. (PST).

Foul play not suspected in man’s death in Chemainus

Long attempt made to revive unidentified person on the dock

Fishin’ Corner: Return of the sockeye

“I can say that the sockeye fishing has been hot some days and cold others.”

OrcaFest 2018 – A whale of a good time!

The festival featured events, great food, and booths full of merchandise.

Woodchuckers take silver at Orcafest slo-pitch tournament

The game turned out to be a real homerun fest, with both teams going yard early and often.

VIDEO: Hawaii residents prepare for Hurricane Lane

Storm had weakened to Category 4, but winds can still cause catastrophic damage

Study aims to help women with painful periods

A B.C. woman is looking for others who may suffer from painful menstruation

Northern B.C. community evacuated to Yukon due to wildfire

Evacuees are being welcomed in Watson Lake, which itself has several fires burning in the area

Strong early-morning Oregon quake felt in parts of coastal B.C.

Data from the United States Geological Survey shows residents in Vancouver, Vancouver Island

Black Press to begin printing Victoria’s Times Colonist newspaper

The operation will begin later this year at BP’s commercial printing plant on Vancouver Island

App converts B.C. air quality to cigarettes smoked

Residents in one B.C. community may smoke up to 28.2 cigarettes Wednesday

Smoke from wildfires could affect B.C. wine

Smoke taint could sour this years vintages if ash falls on grapes

Fatal crash involving sewage truck closes major B.C. highway

The driver of the truck is dead after a serious crash on the Malahat just north of Victoria

Homeless former BCHL/NHL player in TSN documentary

Former Penticton Knights player Joe Murphy is the focus of a TSN original feature

Most Read