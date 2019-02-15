Father to be charged with first-degree murder in Amber Alert case

11-year-old Riya Rajkumar was found dead in her father’s home in Brampton, Ontario

Riya Rajkumar, 11, and Roopesh Rajkumar, 41, are seen in this undated police handout photo. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO, Peel Regional Police)

Police say a father will be charged with first-degree murder in the death of his 11-year-old daughter after the girl’s body was found in his Brampton, Ont., home.

Peel regional police say Roopesh Rajkumar, 41, was arrested near Orillia, Ont., late Thursday after an Amber Alert was issued for his daughter, Riya.

Investigators have said the girl was supposed to be out celebrating her birthday with her father, who she did not live with.

They say the child’s mother went to police on Thursday night alleging Rajkumar, her former boyfriend, had made comments indicating his intention to harm both himself and the girl.

Police say Rajkumar is in police custody and is currently receiving treatment for a medical issue at a trauma centre.

Riya was a fifth-grader at a Mississauga, Ont., school and is being remembered as a well-liked student.

More to come.

The Canadian Press

