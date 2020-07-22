(The Canadian Press)

Federal Court declares Canada-U.S. refugee pact unconstitutional

The agreement meant Canada and the U.S. recognize each other as safe places to seek protection

A federal judge has struck down a key agreement on refugees between Canada and the United States.

In a ruling today, Federal Court Justice Ann Marie McDonald says elements of the law underpinning the Safe Third Country Agreement violate constitutional guarantees of life, liberty and security.

Under the agreement, Canada and the U.S. recognize each other as safe places to seek protection.

It means Canada can turn back potential refugees who arrive at ports of entry along the Canada-U.S. border on the basis they must pursue their claims in the U.S., the country where they first arrived.

Canadian refugee advocates have vigorously fought the deal, arguing the U.S. is not always a safe country for people fleeing persecution.

The Canadian Council for Refugees, the Canadian Council of Churches and Amnesty International argued in court that by returning ineligible refugee claimants to the U.S., Canada exposes them to risks in the form of detention and other rights violations.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

refugee

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Driver offers cash to be infected with COVID-19 out front of B.C. pharmacy
Next story
WorkSafeBC reports more than 300 violations of COVID-19 safety rules

Just Posted

LETTER: Forget the pool, build a community centre in Port Hardy!

‘Put my tax dollars I have been paying for the last two years towards a COMMUNITY CENTRE!’

One-year-old humpback spotted back in northern Vancouver Island

Port Alice students nicknamed the whale Poseidon last year

UPDATE: No tsunami threat to coastal B.C. after earthquakes near Vancouver Island, Alaska

Earthquake occurred 75 miles south of Chignik, Alaska

DFO says sea lice levels fine, but fish farm data shows otherwise

Self-reported fish farm data showed 14 farms with violating levels of lice

Vancouver Island First Nations, regional district to roll out tsunami mapping project

The long overdue survey along the northwest coast of the Island will provide data to chalk out emergency planning for communities at risk

What’s in the latest COVID-19 response bill passed by the House of Commons?

Here’s a look at what’s in the bill, which will go to the Senate in the coming days

B.C. launches free day-use passes for 6 provincial parks amid COVID-19 surge

The pilot is aimed at minimizing overcrowding

Vancouver Island marmot population gets boost with help from Calgary Zoo

Seventeen pups to spend winter at Mount Washington recovery centre before being released next spring

B.C. tourism industry seeks $680M to rebuild after pandemic

Tourism Industry Association of B.C. says the funds could save as many as 100,000 jobs this year alone

Trudeau must look into complaints about Governor General, Singh says

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh calling on feds to look into accusations

Federal Court declares Canada-U.S. refugee pact unconstitutional

The agreement meant Canada and the U.S. recognize each other as safe places to seek protection

21% of Canadians worried about ‘losing the roof over their heads’ if CERB ends: poll

Just under half of Canadians feel that CERB should end regardless of the impact

Driver offers cash to be infected with COVID-19 out front of B.C. pharmacy

The man hung around a Langley City business until police asked him to leave

WorkSafeBC reports more than 300 violations of COVID-19 safety rules

One-third of the violations were in the service sector, which includes salons and restaurants

Most Read