Ferrari driver Sebastian Vettel, of Germany, spins during a turn at the Senna corner during the first practice session at the Canadian Grand Prix in Montreal, Friday, June 9, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

Ferrari under fire for confusing Toronto skyline for Montreal

Ferrari ridiculed after posting image on Twitter of ‘Montreal’ showing Toronto skyline

Ferrari’s racing division was ridiculed online Tuesday after it tweeted about this weekend’s Formula One race in Montreal using an image of downtown Toronto.

A 38-second clip viewed more than 47,000 times and tweeted by Scuderia Ferrari included the words “Montreal, Canada” over video of the CN Tower, Lake Ontario and the densely populated core of Canada’s largest city.

RELATED: F1 driver files police complaint against Montreal woman

Ferrari corrected the mistake on Wednesday and apologized.

But while the erroneous image was still online, people responded with images of Mercedes-Benz cars under the Ferrari logo and with other internet memes making fun of the company.

The race takes place Sunday in Montreal.

The Canadian Press

