Darcy Rhodes (left) says his grandfather’s bonsai trees are his ‘babies.’ (Courtesy of Tamara Bond)

Darcy Rhodes (left) says his grandfather’s bonsai trees are his ‘babies.’ (Courtesy of Tamara Bond)

Fifty years of carefully nurtured bonsai looted from Saanich grandfather’s garden

Grandson says trees are invaluable to family

An 85-year-old Saanich grandfather is mourning the loss of several cherished bonsai trees that he spent decades growing and caring for.

“He always says, ‘they’re like my babies,’” explains grandson Darcy Rhodes. “He obviously becomes attached to them.”

Saanich Police says officers are investigating the theft of several bonsai trees, believed to have been taken between Feb. 23 and 26. The stolen trees include evergreen, larch and viburnum trees planted in oval or rectangular pots at the time of the theft. The trees range in size from a foot to 18 inches tall.

Rhodes spoke on his grandpa’s behalf because his grandpa is fearful that the use of his name could make him a target for further theft.

He says the youngest bonsais in his grandpa’s collection – which includes hundreds of trees – are about a decade old, but he’s been growing some of the tiny trees for more than 50 years.

READ ALSO: TIMELAPSE: Making of a bonsai tree

“He’s got cedar trees and fir trees and pines and maples – you name it, he’s got a bonsai version of it,” Rhodes says. “He finds these little immature trees out in the wild, and then puts them in a pot and grows them and, you know, manipulates them to become a shape that he wants and prunes them.”

The bonsais require meticulous care over the course of years, Rhodes says. He estimates the trees to be worth roughly $400 to $500 each. But it’s not the dollar value that makes them important to his grandpa, who is a member of the Vancouver Island Bonsai Society.

“I’ll ask him, ‘Where did you find that one?’ and (he’ll say) ‘Oh up in McKay Creek in Cowichan, it was a snowy day and I saw the tip of it sticking out… each one has its story. He’s got all the memories that go along with it.”

But when snow arrived in February, Rhodes’ grandpa decided not to lock his gate to avoid slipping and falling. He had to move several plants around in order to shelter them from the snow, so it wasn’t until a few days later that he noticed some of them were missing.

The sentimental value is 10 times what the financial value is, Rhodes says. “It’s pretty sad. Even with that many trees, he can still recognize that he’s missing those ones.

“My grandpa is probably one of the most passionate people on Vancouver Island when it comes to bonsais,” Rhodes says. “He definitely wants to get the word out there just because it’s a pretty niche market.”

The family hopes the trees will be turned in. Anyone with information is asked to call Saanich police and reference file #21-4442.

READ ALSO: Ancient art takes root at Saanich garden

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: nina.grossman@blackpress.ca. Follow us on Instagram.
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Saanichtheft

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. mom frustrated by lack of mask mandate for elementary students
Next story
Officer was on George Floyd’s neck for about 9 minutes: U.S. prosecutors

Just Posted

North Island Gazette file photo of Port McNeill council.
Heated conversation occurs at Port McNeill council over policy request

Port McNeill mayor Gaby Wickstrom wants to see a change in the… Continue reading

The Port Alice pulp mill has been dormant since 2015. (North Island Gazette file photo)
The Port Alice pulp mill site is being ‘recycled’

Bankruptcy company is overseeing de-risking the site, water treatment and environmental monitoring.

Port Hardy Senior Citizens’ Society president Rosaline Glynn holds up the certificate from B.C. Premier John Horgan next to Loaves & Fishes director Peter Sinclair, vice president Kris Huddlestan, and Port Hardy mayor Dennis Dugas. (Submitted photo)
Port Hardy council to nominate Glynn for the Order of British Columbia

Glynn’s nomination was endorsed unanimously by council.

Emergency personnel crews on scene assisting BCEHS with patient care. (Port Hardy Fire Rescue photo)
Speed and alcohol believed to be the cause of Saturday night car crash

More information on the crash could potentially be released at a later date.

Nootka Sound RCMP responded to a workplace fatality report south of Gold River on Monday morning. (Campbell River Mirror photo)
One dead in accident at Western Forest Product’s TFL 19 logging site in Gold River

The RCMP and Work Safe BC are investigating the incident

B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix and provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry head for the B.C. legislature press theatre to give a daily update on the COVID-19 pandemic, April 6, 2020. (B.C. government)
B.C. nears 300,000 COVID-19 vaccinations, essential workers next

564 new cases, four deaths, no new outbreaks Thursday

(National Emergency Management Agency)
No tsunami risk to B.C. from powerful New Zealand earthquake: officials

An 8.1 magnitude earthquake shook the north of New Zealand Thursday morning

Comox Valley RCMP had access to 20 Street blocked off between Cousins and Choquette avenues as they conducted a raid of a house on the block. Photo by Terry Farrell
Comox Valley RCMP raid Courtenay problem house, several arrests made

Comox Valley RCMP conducted a raid of a problem house on 20th… Continue reading

(AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File)
Pandemic stress, isolation key factors as to why Canadians turned to cannabis, alcohol

Study found that isolation played key role in Canadians’ substance use

Darcy Rhodes (left) says his grandfather’s bonsai trees are his ‘babies.’ (Courtesy of Tamara Bond)
Fifty years of carefully nurtured bonsai looted from Saanich grandfather’s garden

Grandson says trees are invaluable to family

Grand Forks’ Gary Smith stands in front of his Church of the Flying Spaghetti Monster float. Photo: Submitted
Grand Forks’ Flying Spaghetti Monster leader still boiling over driver’s licence photo

Gary Smith, head of the Church of the Flying Spaghetti Monster of B.C., said he has since spoken to lawyers

A Cowichan Valley mom is wondering why masks haven’t been mandated for elementary schools. (Metro Creative photo)
B.C. mom frustrated by lack of mask mandate for elementary students

“Do we want to wait until we end up like Fraser Health?”

(Pxhere)
B.C. research reveals how pandemic has changed attitudes towards sex, health services

CDC survey shows that 35 per cent of people were worried about being judged

Some Canadians are finding butter harder than usual, resulting in an avalanche of social media controversy around #buttergate. (Brett Williams/The Observer)
#Buttergate: Concerns around hard butter hit small B.C. towns and beyond

Canadians find their butter was getting harder, blame palm oil in part one of this series

Most Read