Firefighters battle a blaze at the Salmon Point Pub south of Campbell River Friday morning. Photo by Warren Janes

VIDEO: Fire engulfs Salmon Point Restaurant and Pub south of Campbell River

Popular location in business since 1982 destroyed by flames

The early morning solitude of Salmon Point, 20 km south of Campbell River, was rocked by the sound of sirens this morning as fire engulfed the Salmon Point Restaurant and Pub.

Fire broke out before 5 a.m. when firefighters from Oyster River and Campbell River fire departments arrived, area resident Warren Janes said.

“I live on Salmon Point and was woken by the sirens and lights,” Janes said. “Our power was turned off in the area and I walked down after seeing the rising smoke.”

The Salmon Point Restaurant and Pub is a popular location on the shore of Georgia Strait in a rural area south of Campbell River that has been in business since 1982.

Bruce Green, chief of Oyster River Volunteer Fire Rescue, said firefighters responded to an alarm from the pub at about 4:45 a.m. The structure was fully involved in the blaze by the time firefighters arrived.

The response involved about 25 firefighters, with two trucks from the Campbell River Fire Department and four from Oyster River, Green said. There were no injuries.

Firefighters were still on-site by about 9 a.m., putting out hot spots. The cause of the fire remained unknown, Green said. He said the building was likely a complete write-off.

-With files from David Gordon Koch, Campbell River Mirror

