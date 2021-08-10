Columbia Shuswap Regional District Fire Services reports that the Ranchero-Deep Creek Fire Department and the BC Wildfire Service took quick action to subdue the Violet Creek fire north of Grindrod near the Larch Hills Forest Service Road, which started during the evening of Aug. 9. (CSRD Fire Services)

Columbia Shuswap Regional District Fire Services reports that the Ranchero-Deep Creek Fire Department and the BC Wildfire Service took quick action to subdue the Violet Creek fire north of Grindrod near the Larch Hills Forest Service Road, which started during the evening of Aug. 9. (CSRD Fire Services)

First Nation firefighters encouraged to join effort to extinguish B.C. blazes

First Nations’ emergency service group puts out call for more wildland firefighters

A call has been put out for First Nation wildland firefighters with experience, to help with the B.C. wildfire situation.

The First Nations’ Emergency Services Society issued the notice on Aug. 9, asking for First Nation communities and individuals with wildland firefighter experience and certification.

They are collecting information that will be forwarded to the BC Wildfire Service for employment recruitment for the remainder of the wildfire season.

The information needed is a name, First Nation, current wildfire certifications and contact information. That can be emailed to Jo-Anne Hales, communications coordinator, at jhales.fness.bc.ca. Alternatively, phone Hales at 250-462-1752.

READ MORE: From smoke to devastation: 23 minutes in Lytton

@CHWKcommunity
jessica.peters@hopestandard.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

B.C. Wildfires 2021

Previous story
Feds pledge $83M for residential school searches, $20M for monument honouring children
Next story
First Nations teen set to block destructive tourists from Tofino-Ucluelet wilderness area

Just Posted

The District of Port Hardy shut down a section of Market Street for road repairs this week. (Tyson Whitney - North Island Gazette)
Road upgrades causing detours in downtown Port Hardy

July 28 activities at Storey’s Beach. (Submitted photos) Kids enjoy arts and crafts and activities on a sunny day at Storey’s Beach during the “Family Fun and Play” event put on by Port Hardy Rec. (Submitted photos)
Port Hardy Recreation’s camps and events have been a big success this summer

Get your tickets online at <a href="http://www.northislandmusicfest.ca/" target="_blank">http://www.northislandmusicfest.ca/</a>
North Island Music Festival will hit the stage in Port McNeill in late August

North Island College’s new Computer Information Systems certificate begins this fall. Learn more at www.nic.bc.ca/stem. Photo supplied
North Island College expanding access to computer information systems certificate