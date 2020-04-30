(The Canadian Press)

First victim of Canadian military helicopter crash in Mediterranean identified

The Canadian military has not confirmed any deaths

A Nova Scotia man says his daughter Abbigail Cowbrough is one of the victims of the Canadian military helicopter crash in the Mediterranean.

Shane Cowbrough posted a message on Facebook this morning saying his daughter died when the Cyclone helicopter went down in the sea on Wednesday during a NATO training exercise.

A Baptist church in Dartmouth, N.S., followed, saying the church family had lost “a wonderful woman” who played the bagpipes at a Remembrance Day service last fall.

The Canadian military has not confirmed any deaths, but Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is set to provide an update on the crash and search-and-rescue efforts at 11 a.m. Eastern time.

Cyclone helicopters carry a crew of four, including two pilots, a tactical operator and a sensor operator, with space for several passengers.

The Cyclone that went down on Wednesday was deployed with the Halifax-class frigate HMCS Fredericton as part of a NATO maritime force in the Mediterranean.

The Canadian Press

Helicopter crash

Broken hip and COVID keep B.C. couple apart for 76th anniversary
‘Aggressive’ pet rat results in denied taxi ride for Okanagan woman

