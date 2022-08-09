Fisherman missing after boat capsizing on Fraser River sparks search by RCMP, SAR

Dustin Williams, 40, was reported missing at 1:45 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 7. (Contributed Photo)Dustin Williams, 40, was reported missing at 1:45 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 7. (Contributed Photo)

Agassiz RCMP are searching for a 40-year-old Chehalis man after police received a report of a man in the river after a boat capsized in the Fraser River near Kilby.

The RCMP and Kent-Harrison Search and Rescue mobilized a search effort along with Chilliwack and Mission Search and Rescue offering air support.

Dustin Williams was reported missing at 1:45 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 7, and after extensive air, water and land search efforts, he has not been found.

40-year-old Dustin Williams went missing while fishing on the Fraser River in the Kilby area on Sunday. (Facebook/Join the Search for Dustin)

40-year-old Dustin Williams went missing while fishing on the Fraser River in the Kilby area on Sunday. (Facebook/Join the Search for Dustin)

Williams is described as an Indigenous male, 5 feet 8 inches tall, 180 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a camouflage hoodie and jogging pants. He has been described as an experienced fisherman but not a strong swimmer.

Mission SAR recovered Williams’ boat.

Contact the Agassiz RCMP with any information at 604-796-2211.

@adamEditor18
adam.louis@ ahobserver.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Breaking Newsmissing person

Previous story
$600K McLaren damaged after truck driver fails to check mirrors on B.C. highway: police
Next story
PODCAST: Jessica MacNiel – is the reigning Miss Teenager World

Just Posted

Port Hardy RCMP Cst. Kyle Dornan stops for a group photo near the end of the day at the bike rodeo in Port Hardy. (Tyson Whitney - North Island Gazette)
Tour de Rock ‘bike rodeo’ fundraiser takes over Port Hardy Recreation Centre parking lot

North Island MLA Michele Babchuk. (Supplied photo)
Joint funding will make Port McNeill’s Beach Drive more resilient to natural disasters

(file photo)
No damage reported or expected after 4.6 magnitude quake off Vancouver Island

Over 7,000 people on the north part of Vancouver Island woke up without power on Monday morning. Photo courtesy BC Hydro
Over 7,300 were without power in North Island for five hours