According to police, upon the attempt at a traffic stop in Merritt on June 6, 2021, the driver of the vehicle immediately fled the scene, prompting the responding officer to notify dispatch. (Kamloops This Week)

According to police, upon the attempt at a traffic stop in Merritt on June 6, 2021, the driver of the vehicle immediately fled the scene, prompting the responding officer to notify dispatch. (Kamloops This Week)

Fort St. John man charged with attempted murder following shootout with Merritt RCMP

Gerald Cooper, 46, is charged with five counts of attempted murder

A Fort St. John man has been charged with five counts of attempted murder after a shootout with police in Merritt earlier this week.

Gerald Cooper, 46, is also facing a charge of fleeing police.

The charges stem from an incident on June 6, in which RCMP in Merritt attempted to stop a truck that had allegedly failed to stop for police earlier the same day and had been involved in a theft in Lytton the previous day.

According to S/Sgt. Janelle Shoihet, those attempts were unsuccessful. Eventually, shots were exchanged between police and the occupants of the vehicle.

Officers discovered two people inside the truck. One adult male and one child, believed to be under the age of 12-years old, were taken to hospital. No one else was injured.

The Independent Investigations Office of British Columbia (IIO BC) is now investigating to determine whether police actions or inactions are linked to the two injuries.

Cooper is expected to appear in court in Kamloops on June 9.

Anyone who may have been a witness to this incident, or has a dashcam or other video and has not already spoken with police, is asked to contact the Merritt RCMP and cite file 2021-2399.

READ MORE: Hundreds rally in Kelowna in support of Fairy Creek blockade

READ MORE: Okanagan Indian Band honours 215 children

@Jen_zee
jen.zielinski@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

RCMP shooting

Previous story
Rate of more contagious delta COVID-19 variant increasing in B.C. with 500 cases so far
Next story
Man with Victoria link faces multiple sexual assault charges in Ontario

Just Posted

NISS student Sandra Cook cut the ribbon as First Nations connection and support workers Ida Miller and Pearl Brotchie watched. (Tyson Whitney - North Island Gazette)
NISS holds grand opening for newly renovated science room

‘It was two rooms, and now it’s been made into a space for four rooms’

A massive crowd showed up at Highland Manor on Thursday afternoon for a special ceremony from local First Nations. (Tyson Whitney - North Island Gazette)
Healing ceremony held at Highland Manor in Port Hardy

The ceremony was put together in answer to numerous overdose deaths and suicides recently in town

Email letters to editor@northislandgazette.com and we will publish online and in print. Email letters to editor@northislandgazette.com and we will publish online and in print.
LETTER: Port Hardy Bay is not a historic sea otter area

‘Our ancestors knew that apex predators of marine resources could not live in harmony together’

North Island-Powell River MP Rachel Blaney speaks up during parliament’s question period about the long-awaited aquaculture report for B.C. (NDP MP Rachel Blaney youtube video screenshot)
North Island-Powell River MP wants timeline for federal report on aquaculture in B.C.

Beech stated he fully expect the report will be ready in the next number of weeks

Black Press media file
Port Hardy RCMP nab impaired drivers throughout the month of May

May 22 was National Impaired driving enforcement day

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau walks between buildings in the Parliamentary precinct in Ottawa on Friday May 28, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Trudeau says government looking at plan for return of international tourists

Anyone coming to Canada would need to be fully vaccinated before arriving, PM said

Dr. Albert de Villiers, chief medical health officer for the Interior Health Authority. (Contributed)
Interior Health’s top doctor arrested for sexual assault in Kelowna

Dr. Albert de Villiers was arrested in Kelowna on two Alberta charges

Burnaby RCMP arrested a man last week who was under investigation in Hamilton for sexual assault allegations. The man was charged Tuesday and has links to Victoria. (Courtesy Burnaby RCMP)
Man with Victoria link faces multiple sexual assault charges in Ontario

Restaurant and bar worker charged with six counts in Hamilton

According to police, upon the attempt at a traffic stop in Merritt on June 6, 2021, the driver of the vehicle immediately fled the scene, prompting the responding officer to notify dispatch. (Kamloops This Week)
Fort St. John man charged with attempted murder following shootout with Merritt RCMP

Gerald Cooper, 46, is charged with five counts of attempted murder

Nurses close the curtains of a patients room in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit at Surrey Memorial Hospital in Surrey, B.C., Friday, June 4, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Rate of more contagious delta COVID-19 variant increasing in B.C. with 500 cases so far

Independent modelling group says variant poses a ‘serious risk’

The Bank of Canada building is seen in Ottawa on April 15, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Majority of economists expect Bank of Canada to stay put on interest rates: survey

The Bank of Canada has held its current rate since March 2020 when the COVID-19 pandemic was first declared

A Canadian Red Cross member directs visitors to the COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Williams Lake, B.C., May 10, 2021. (Angie Mindus/Williams Lake Tribune)
B.C.’s COVID-19 infection rate below 200 for third day Tuesday

Active cases down to 2,051, 203 people in hospital

Students walk to school at the Durham College campus and the University of Ontario Institute of Technology in Oshawa, Ont., on Tuesday, March 13, 2012. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Despite economic reopening, students still worry about lack of summer work

Concerns raised about the ability of young people to earn enough to help cover tuition in the fall

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau makes his way to hold a press conference in Ottawa on Tuesday, June 8, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Trudeau mum on calls to abandon appeals of compensation for First Nations kids

Motion demands that Trudeau’s minority government abandon judicial reviews set for court next week

Most Read