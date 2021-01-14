Alan Davidson was sentenced to almost six years for abusing seven boys in the late 1970s and early 1990s. (Canadian Press file)

Full parole granted to former Mountie, sports coach convicted of sex abuse of boys

Alan Davidson convicted of abusing boys in B.C. and Saskatchewan in late ’70s, early ’90s

A former Mountie and sports coach, convicted of sexually abusing young boys in British Columbia and Saskatchewan, has been granted full parole.

Alan Davidson was sentenced to almost six years for abusing seven boys in the late 1970s and early 1990s.

The offences began in British Columbia, where he met some of the victims through coaching hockey and baseball.

Davidson was later hired as an RCMP officer and worked in Saskatchewan, where court heard he targeted two other boys. He was working as a deputy sheriff in Calgary when he was arrested in 2014.

“The board considered that you committed these offences approximately 30 years ago and there is no new information indicating additional offences since this time,” the Parole Board of Canada said in the decision released Thursday.

Davidson, who is now 65, was granted day parole last January.

The board previously denied two requests for full parole but said Davidson has made gains since his last application in 2020.

“The board also considered that you have positive family support, have accepted responsibility for your actions, demonstrated remorse and victim empathy, gained insight into your risk factors and have successfully completed interventions in the institutional setting and the community.”

The board said a number of restrictions will remain in place for Davidson, including a ban on consuming alcohol and purchasing or possessing pornography. He also cannot be in the presence of any male under 18 without adult supervision.

“The board remains highly concerned with the nature and gravity of your offending and your willingness to manipulate young and vulnerable victims to satisfy your sexual preoccupation,” said the decision.

Davidson is also prohibited from entering the South Okanagan, the Cariboo and Peace River Regional District of British Columbia without the approval of his parole supervisor.

RELATED: Former B.C. Mountie found guilty in 5 indecent assault cases

RELATED: Former Mountie, sports coach convicted of sex abuse in B.C. granted day parole

This report by The Canadian Press was first published January 14, 2021

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Island mayor calls for de-escalation as social media gets uglier in racism fight

Just Posted

Island Health’s COVID-19 testing site for the Comox Valley is located at inspection bays at the ICBC Claim Centre at 505 Crowne Isle Blvd. (Black Press Media file photo)
Island Health sets new daily COVID-19 case record despite stagnant provincial infection rates

Island Health Authority recorded 34 new cases on Jan. 13

The Port Alice Royal Canadian Legion building. (Port Alice Royal Canadian Legion Facebook photo)
Four local Legions nab federal support money

The Royal Canadian Legion received $14 million for disbursement to branches across Canada

The barge sank again on Jan. 8 and is still resting under water. (Bill McQuarrie photo)
UPDATE: Barge will stay under water in Port McNeill marina until February

The sunken barge was reported to Environment Canada.

Mount Cain
Mount Cain cancels ‘Cain Cup’ due to COVID-19 restrictions

‘It is unfortunate that we had to make this decision’

North Island-Powell River MP Rachel Blaney and Fisheries Minister Bernadette Jordan had a conversation on Monday with regards to the economic transition plan for Vancouver Island, following the minister’s Dec.17 announcement to phase out 19 Discovery Island fish farms by 2022 . THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang
Fisheries minister and MP Blaney talk about economic transition plans for Vancouver Island re: fish farm decision

Suggestions involve holding an economic development summit for North Island with feds and regional stakeholders

A woman wears a face mask and shield to curb the spread of COVID-19 while walking in North Vancouver, B.C., on Wednesday, January 6, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
536 COVID cases, 7 deaths reported as B.C. find its first case of South African variant

Henry said 69,746 people have received their first dose of the COVID vaccine.

Alan Davidson was sentenced to almost six years for abusing seven boys in the late 1970s and early 1990s. (Canadian Press file)
Full parole granted to former Mountie, sports coach convicted of sex abuse of boys

Alan Davidson convicted of abusing boys in B.C. and Saskatchewan in late ’70s, early ’90s

The first COVID-19 vaccine arrives in B.C. in temperature-controlled containers, Dec. 13, 2020. (B.C. government)
More vaccine arrives as B.C. struggles with remote COVID-19 cases

Long-term care homes remain focus for public health

North Cowichan Mayor Al Siebring has expressed his frustration with harassment of people who have made racist comments online about Cowichan Tribes in the wake of a COVID-19 outbreak in the First Nation. (Citizen file)
Island mayor calls for de-escalation as social media gets uglier in racism fight

“Racism is wrong. But so is this kind of reaction”:

The Transportation Safety Board of Canada said a lack of experienced crew members and the inability to detect navigational errors is what led to a Sooke search and rescue boat running aground in February 2019. (Twitter / @VicJRCC_CCCOS)
TSB: Sooke search and rescue boat crash caused by ‘misinterpretation of navigational information’

Crew members were lacking experience and unable to detect navigational errors

The first Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine dose in Canada is prepared at The Michener Institute in Toronto on Monday, Dec. 14, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn
Doses of COVID-19 vaccine expected in 60 B.C. First Nations by next week

B.C. has allocated 25,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine to First Nations for distribution by the end of February

Kamloops-South Thompson MLA Todd Stone questions the NDP government in the B.C. legislature, Feb. 25, 2020. (Hansard TV)
Todd Stone says he’s not running for B.C. Liberal leadership

Kamloops MLA was widely viewed as a front-runner

Wireless voice and data services are out for those on Telus as of Thursday (Jan. 14) afternoon across Western Canada, Telus Support said in a recent Tweet. (Black Press file photo)
UPDATE: Telus services restored across Western Canada

Telus said they are monitoring the situation to ensure connections remain stable

Screenshot from video.
2 students arrested in assault of transgender girl at Lower Mainland school

Mother says daughter was targeted because of how she identifies

Most Read