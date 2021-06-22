The price of gas is way up in many parts of Greater Victoria after a Monday afternoon surge sent it to 162.9 cents per litre. (Black Press Media file photo)

The price of gas is way up in many parts of Greater Victoria after a Monday afternoon surge sent it to 162.9 cents per litre. (Black Press Media file photo)

Gas prices surge to 162.9 cents a litre at some Greater Victoria stations

Prices jumped up more than 10 cents Monday afternoon

Many Greater Victoria gas stations celebrated the first day of summer with a surge in prices Monday afternoon.

Motorists across the region finished their work day to gas prices as high as 162.9 cents a litre at some stations.

Still, according to GasBuddy, a few stations in Saanich, Brentwood Bay and Langford are still sitting around the 150 mark. The Costco location in Langford is reporting the lowest price at 147.9 cents a litre.

Further up-Island, Gasbuddy is reporting:

  • Duncan: lows of $1.46.9, many at $1.57.9
  • Nanaimo: mostly at $1.49.9
  • Port Alberni: $1.51.9
  • Courtenay: $1.49.9
  • Campbell River: $1.48.9
  • Port Hardy: $1.49.9

