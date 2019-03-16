Girl, 12, missing from Williams Lake after last being seen near Highway 97

Rebecca Mann was last seen in the early morning hours on Pigeon Road

Williams Lake RCMP are asking for the public’s help to find a missing 12-year-old girl.

Rebecca Mann was last seen at 3136 Pigeon Road, just off Highway 97, in the 150 Mile House area between 1 a.m. and 3 a.m, on Friday.

Mann is described as 5’2” and 100 pounds.

The Williams Lake RCMP are asking anyone who may have information regarding the location of Mann to please contact the RCMP at (250) 392-6211 or call Crime stoppers 1 800 222-6211.

