The note that was stuck to Grey’s car. She is currently driving an Alberta registered car that she is borrowing from her mother in law, a resident of Alberta. (Jessica Ann Sofie Grey - Facebook)

‘Go home’: Alberta-registered vehicles vandalized in B.C. border town amid COVID-19

Many have taken to Facebook to complain that their vehicles have been targetted during COVID

While COVID-19 restrictions are being loosened across B.C., and the rest of Canada, there are still strict limitations on travel.

As of May 19, Canada and the U.S. have agreed to extend the ban on non-essential travel across the border by 30 days while urging Canadians stay close to home and avoid non-essential travel interprovincially.

However, some continue to travel within Canada and there is some lingering resentment to those who decide to cross provincial borders.

ALSO READ: Interprovincial travel ban an unlikely response to combat COVID-19, B.C.’s top doctor says

As a border town, Golden is no stranger to visitors from Alberta, but attitudes have shifted to reflect the stay at home orders necessitated by COVID-19. Some have taken these orders to heart, with owners of Alberta-plated vehicles taking to Facebook to complain of notes being left on their windshields, as well as vandalism and damage to their cars.

The problem? Many of them are residents of Golden or Area A.

“I’ve lived here for 15 years, it’s been a good town, I’m raising two kids here. I’m not from Alberta,” said Jessica Ann Sofie Grey, who took to Facebook last week to raise awareness on this issue.

“We’ve always had B.C. registered vehicles, but right now I’m driving a borrowed vehicle from my mother-in-law who resides in Alberta.”

READ MORE: Here’s a phase-by-phase look at how B.C. hopes to re-open parts of society

Grey was shocked to find a note that demanded she “go home” stuck to her vehicle, which has Alberta plates, after shopping at IGA last week.

She wants it to be known that there are plenty of reasons that someone could have a car with Alberta plates while maintaining residency in Golden.

“You don’t know the reasons someone is driving an Alberta registered vehicle, which is why I posted on Facebook,” said Grey.

“I was shocked, I was a little bit oblivious that something like this could happen.”

After the long weekend, she said her experience has led her to contemplate parking her car and biking to avoid another incident. She says she has heard of other people with Alberta plates doing something similar.

“You never know what people are gonna do, are they gonna throw eggs or rocks at you?” she said.

Grey firmly believes that even if she were from Alberta, that’s no excuse for someone to leave the note, or to a further extent, vandalize a vehicle.

As a tourist town, she stated Golden relies on its reputation for being warm and friendly to attract out of province visitors.

“We don’t want someone to remember us like this, we don’t want people to remember us for being rude,” said Grey.

Grey wants to spread awareness that this isn’t the way to handle travel and tourism during the pandemic. She had no idea how involved the community would get when she made her post on Facebook and said she appreciates the messages of support she has gotten.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. painted turtle the victim of ‘cowardly attack’
Next story
‘It’s amazing’: Fred Fox blown away as Terry Fox shoes, T-shirt sells out in minutes

Just Posted

Seven Hills Golf and Country Club’s driving range is open for business

‘We will be monitoring spacing/socializing frequently to ensure the safety of everyone’

Real life grizzly saga turned into children’s book

Two male grizzlies captured the imagination of illustrator Judy Hilgemann

Port Hardy RCMP find over $20,000 in cash and evidence of drug trafficking after responding to impaired driver complaint

‘Frontline RCMP members located the vehicle driving and initiated a traffic stop’

Food-conditioned black bear destroyed near Port Hardy

This time of year bears should be eating grass. Make sure they’re not eating your garbage instead.

Financial advice to weather a pandemic

From government programs to updating your budget, there is help.

Non-medical masks now recommended when distancing not possible: Canada’s top doctor

Hand-washing, staying home when sick are still key, officials say

B.C. painted turtle the victim of ‘cowardly attack’

The turtle suffered broken legs and was turned in to an Okanagan wildlife group Tuesday

‘Go home’: Alberta-registered vehicles vandalized in B.C. border town amid COVID-19

Many have taken to Facebook to complain that their vehicles have been targetted during COVID

‘It’s amazing’: Fred Fox blown away as Terry Fox shoes, T-shirt sells out in minutes

Registration for virtual Terry Fox run opens today

Trudeau unveils forgivable loans for landlords in small business rent relief program

Program will see government cover 50% of rent

Feds to seek equity or cash from companies applying for new COVID-19 loan program

Terms are designed to make sure companies using the program receive bridge loans, not bailouts

Statistics Canada says annual inflation rate turned negative in April

It was the first year-over-year decline in the CPI since September 2009

Regions within each province should reopen on their own timelines, poll suggests

Just 18 per cent said reopening measures should apply to all of Canada at once

VIDEO: Police give B.C. bear bandit the boot

The RCMP report that garbage was locked in the trunk of the car

Most Read