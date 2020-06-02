A Gold River resident fills out her details, after shopping at the pharmacy, to qualify for the shop local gift certificate. (Submitted photo)

Gold River organizes a shop local initiative to creatively boost economy

Local purchases can earn shoppers $200 gift certificates to be spent on businesses within Gold River

Gold River has come out in support of local businesses by organizing a ‘shop local’ initiative in the community.

All purchases made from June 1, at any of the local shops will earn community members a chance to enter a lucky draw on July 3, to win $200 in gift certificates which they can spend at local businesses before Thanksgiving.

Shops in Gold River have kept ‘shop local jars’ for shoppers to drop in their purchase coupons with their details on it.

Gold River chamber of commerce and Economic Development Committee EDC will issue 10 gift certificates that total to $2,000.

Open to residents of Gold River and Tsaxana, the idea is to encourage people to spend money in Gold River and contribute towards reviving the economy which was hit by the COVID-19 pandemic, said councillor Rachel Stratton a member of the EDC.

Though plans to implement initiatives like this have been in the pipeline for a while, Stratton, feels that the timing right now is apt to make the initiative more valuable for residents and local business owners.

Stratton said that the shop local initiative is a pilot project, which can be spun into an annual event in the future.

“It’s not a costly affair to organize and this is an initiative the residents can participate as a community,” said Stratton who also said that future plans might include expanding the program to nearby communities like Tahsis.

The community had displayed support for similar initiatives in the past too when the chamber issued local currency ‘Gold River bucks’ to be spent within the village.

“It’s a small community, so people know the shop owners and their families too, and they want to be supportive,” said Stratton.

READ ALSO: Minimum wage goes up June 1 in B.C. as businesses face COVID-19 challenges

READ ALSO: Tahsis opens its gates to visitors to save local economy

Gold RiverShop Local

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Summer tubing ban on Cowichan River lifted
Next story
Love flourishes at Peace Arch Park, but COVID-19 concerns loom

Just Posted

Seniors housing in Port Hardy moves ahead with rezoning application

North Island seniors able to “age in place” in new facility, currently getting funding and permits

Port McNeill curling club will be getting a brand new paint job, thanks to residents

‘The generosity of this community never ceases to amaze me!’

Vancouver Island grizzlies: moving in, or just passing through?

Lack of data makes seeming increase in grizzly sightings on the North Island an open question

VIDEO: A young Vancouver Island black bear takes weekend nap in eagle tree

Videos captured by Terry Eissfeldt shows the bear arriving Saturday night and sleeping in on Sunday

North Island students are back in class, sitting six-feet apart

School District 85 schools reopened June 1 for students who want to come in person

B.C. records four new COVID-19 cases, Abbotsford hospital outbreak cleared

Four senior home outbreaks also declared over, eight still active

Racist incident shocks Tseshaht First Nation on Vancouver Island

Port Alberni RCMP looking for information

Gold River organizes a shop local initiative to creatively boost economy

Local purchases can earn shoppers $200 gift certificates to be spent on businesses within Gold River

Young killer whale untangles itself from trap line off Nanaimo shore

DFO marine mammal rescue unit arrived as whale broke free from prawn trap line

RCMP, coroner investigate murder-suicide on Salt Spring Island

Two dead, police say there is no risk to the public

About 30% of B.C. students return to schools as in-class teaching restarts amid pandemic

Education minister noted that in-class instruction remains optional

Trudeau avoids questions about anti-racism protesters dispersed for Trump photo-op

Prime minister says racism is an issue Canadians must tackle at home, too

B.C.’s Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics goes virtual

The annual event partnering RCMP with Special Olympians is dramatically altered by COVID-19

Vancouver Island school principal mourns family killed during US protests

Jelks says he’s grateful for the outpouring of support from the community in the wake of this tragedy

Most Read