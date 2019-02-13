Gunman opens fire at San Diego restaurant

Amazingly no one hurt following shooting at San Diego restaurant

A gunman opened fire with an assault rifle at dinner time into a San Diego restaurant, but no one was hurt in what police said was an “amazing” outcome.

Police recovered at least 19 shell casings after the shooting Tuesday outside the restaurant in the city’s Hillcrest neighbourhood.

“It’s quite a blessing when that much, that hail of gunfire that went out, there was nobody hit,” police Lt. Andra Brown told the San Diego Union-Tribune .

It’s “amazing that nobody was hurt,” she said.

READ MORE: SUV freed from sinkhole in B.C.

Police detained a suspect about 20 minutes later and found the discarded gun nearby. A motive had not been determined.

The attack occurred in a busy area of bars and restaurants.

READ MORE: FBI releases sketches of suspected victims of serial killer

Police said they did not have the exact number of patrons inside the restaurant at the time of the shooting. Some people reported being hit by shattered glass.

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Ex-Apple lawyer accused of profiting from confidential info
Next story
Liberals agree to only limited hearings on Wilson-Raybould affair

Just Posted

Should aquaculture programs be offered at North Island College in Port Hardy?

“I think it would be very timely to have an aquaculture program”

Island Health issues press release regarding Port Alice Health Centre service changes

Island Health will be hosting a community meeting in Port Alice Feb. 20 at 6 p.m. in the rec centre.

Vancouver Island Regional Library wants to team up with the Town of Port McNeill to build a new multi-use facility

“A new library for the town, as you know, will quickly become an exciting hub of literacy”

And the snowiest community on Vancouver Island is…

Black Press reporters break out their tape measures to determine winter warrior bragging rights

Port McNeill’s outdoor pool needs urgent repairs to open for summer season

“The $26,000 is definitely doable, and it would be more reliable than it is now.”

How much do you really know about love, romance and Valentine’s Day?

Take this short quiz and put your knowledge to the test

B.C. Hydro rates to rise another 8.1 per cent in next five years

Rates have gone up 70 per cent over the last decade

Antique store wants to return Canadian WW1 veteran’s letter to family

The letter was found in a box in the Prairie Pickers Café in Steinbach, Man

Kamloops teens charged with plotting to attack school

A boy and a girl, are accused of conspiring to attack administrators, teachers and students at the school

Pence urges Europe to quit Iran deal

Pence accuses Europe of trying to bust U.S. sanctions against Iran

Avalanche victim identified as Alberta man in his 20s

Outdoor guides warn against high winds in the mountains Family Day weekend

Why cancer is deadlier than fire for firefighters in B.C.

The silent threat that is killing firefighters and how the profession is fighting back

BC Hydro forced to misspend billions on private energy contracts, report says

Previous government pressured it to buy too much of the wrong energy at inflated prices, report says

Amazon ditches New York headquarters

The online retailer faced opposition from some New York politicians

Most Read