Gwa’sala-‘Nakwaxda’xw School has made the decision to end in-class learning early due to COVID-19 pandemic. (Google Images photo)

Gwa’sala-‘Nakwaxda’xw School cancels in-class instruction for the remainder of school year due to COVID-19

Gwa’sala-‘Nakwaxda’xw School has made the difficult decision to officially cancel in-class instruction for the rest of the school year due to COVID-19.

“After careful consideration and several discussions, including with the GNN Health Department, GN School Staff, the Ministry of Education, FNSA (First Nations Schools Association) and other First Nation schools, the Gwa’sala-‘Nakwaxda’xw Council has decided that, for the safety of students and staff, the Gwa’sala-‘Nakwaxda’xw School will cancel in-class instruction for the remainder of the 2019-2020 school year,” stated a news release from the school that was posted online. “This was a difficult decision given how important education and being in school is for our children. However, considering the timeline remaining in this school year (just over 5 weeks remaining) and the logistics of keeping students and staff safe at school (social distancing, cleaning, etc), we feel this decision is in the best interest of the community.”

RELATED: GNN school gets creative during COVID pandemic

The release noted that the Gwa’sala-‘Nakwaxda’xw School will continue to “support students and families remotely through work packages and online learning until June 19” and “will continue to monitor the COVID-19 situation locally, provincially and federally over the coming months and work with all stakeholders to plan for a return to school in the fall. We are hopeful school will commence in September, as a new school year. This timeline allows for continued monitoring of the pandemic situation and collaborative planning on a school re-entry strategy that ensures the safety of students and employees. The school staff dearly miss the students and are looking to them to inspire us to formulate what school could look like when we are back to in-class instruction in the school building together.”

Gwa’sala-‘Nakwaxda’xw School is a First Nation band school located on the Tsulquate Reserve in Port Hardy.

@NIGazette
editor@northislandgazette.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

backtoschoolFirst Nations

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Five per cent tax increase coming for Port Alice residents
Next story
VIDEO: Film historian finds rare footage from 1926, showcasing remote Northern Vancouver Island life

Just Posted

Gwa’sala-‘Nakwaxda’xw School cancels in-class instruction for the remainder of school year due to COVID-19

Gwa’sala-‘Nakwaxda’xw School has made the difficult decision to officially cancel in-class instruction… Continue reading

VIDEO: Film historian finds rare footage from 1926, showcasing remote Northern Vancouver Island life

‘This photographer clearly knew what he was doing, suggesting he was taught’

Island Health gives go ahead for gyms to reopen on May 19

Gym owners will have to first create a written COVID-19 mitigation plan

Tofino Bus Service wants to cancel service to the north island

“There is no model without subsidy that makes [this service] sustainable.”

Financial advice to weather a pandemic

From government programs to updating your budget, there is help.

COVID-19: B.C. schools to begin part-time class instruction June 1

‘Will allow us to test and gauge as we go,’ John Horgan says

B.C. COVID-19 numbers stay low with 15 new cases

Abbotsford hospital has latest acute-care outbreak

WorkSafe BC issues COVID-19 guidelines as businesses ready to reopen

WorkSafe says businesses need to ensure they have a COVID-19 safety plan to protect workers

Steelworkers, Mosiac strike deal they hope can kickstart idled Vancouver Island logging operations

Union, forest firm reach tentative deal to unionize shipping facilities, add regional flexiblity

Man who tortured and killed Vancouver Island teen in 2010 denied full parole

Kruse Wellwood was also denied temporary escorted absences

Five per cent tax increase coming for Port Alice residents

Port Alice council is trying to keep the taxes down as much as possible.

BC SPCA launches virtual fundraiser Locked-in For Love to support animals in need

The Locked-in For Love: Home Edition fundraiser takes place from May 13 to June 13

VIDEO: Good Samaritans save woman, baby from burning Jeep on B.C. highway

Jeep burst into flames minutes after roll-over crash caused by road rage

COVID-19 emergency wage subsidy benefit to be extended three more months

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau also says that eligibility requirements are also expected to be broadened

Most Read