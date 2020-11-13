Track COVID-19 in the North Island health region online. (Black Press file photo)

Track COVID-19 in the North Island health region online. (Black Press file photo)

Here’s how to track all the COVID-19 cases in the North Island region

Learn how to track cases in your region online.

Tired of hearing rumours about COVID-19 being spread here in the North Island now that flu season is just around the corner?

Well, the Regional District of Mount Waddington, along with Island Health, have released the following link to help give residents the most updated, accurate information regarding the coronavirus here in the North Island.

http://www.islandhealth.ca/sites/default/files/covid-19/documents/public-health-covid19-daily-dashboard.pdf

“There is no risk of exposure to an active, identified case because the case and any close contacts identified through contact tracing would be isolating at home, as per public health direction,” stated Island Health when asked to comment on COVID-19 rumours. “And if there were a risk of exposure prior to the case being identified (for example, to people who had ridden the transit system recently) that would be identified by our public health team and we would post an exposure warning on our site, if public health was unable to reach or identify all individuals potentially exposed.”

@NIGazette
editor@northislandgazette.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Bill to ban conversion therapy being turned into political fundraising tool

Just Posted

Track COVID-19 in the North Island health region online. (Black Press file photo)
Here’s how to track all the COVID-19 cases in the North Island region

Learn how to track cases in your region online.

The federal government has launched consultations to establish a plan to transition open-net pen salmon farms out of B.C. waters. (Black Press file photo)
Open-net salmon farms on their way out of B.C. waters

Fed begins transition process but what will replace the pens remains unclear

Jack Amos (left) and Joe Robertson (right) will be running from Port Hardy to Victoria beginning Sunday, to raise funds for a Victoria based charity that supports single parents. Photo courtesy, Joe Robertson.
Vancouver Island pair running the length of Vancouver Island to fundraise for single parents

Runners Joe Robertson and Jack Amos will begin on Nov. 15 from Port Hardy and end at Mile Zero, Victoria

North Island-Powell River MP Rachel Blaney has added Deputy Critic for Crown-Indigenous Relations and Indigenous Services to her portfolio. (Mike Davies/Campbell River Mirror photo)
Blaney appointed as deputy critic for Crown-Indigenous Relations and Indigenous Services

The North Island-Powell River MP is also Critic for Veterans and party Whip

The Cermaq Semi-Closed Containment System undergoes trials at a salmon farm in Norway before its introduction to B.C. waters. A new report calls for clear government policy on salmon farming to help the industry play a key role in the province’s post-pandemic economic recovery. (Photo supplied by Cermaq Canada)
Can B.C. salmon farmers play a bigger role in post-pandemic economic recovery?

Report shows clearer government policy could lead to $44-billion in economic output over 30 years

A person wearing a mask walks in the rain on a fall day during the COVID-19 pandemic in Toronto on Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
B.C. records roughly 1,100 new COVID-19 infections in 2 days

Four people have also died, bringing the total death toll to 288

Are you afraid of the number 13? (Pixabay)
Friday the 13th and World Kindness Day collide in 2020

Two very different days collide – because that truly is on brand for 2020

Snow clings to tree branches as a woman crosses a street in Vancouver, on Tuesday, February 12, 2019. British Columbia’s electrical supplier says homeowners are not ready for the upcoming winter storm season even though many households report they weathered COVID-19-related closures and shortages earlier this year. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
BC Hydro warns toilet paper stockpiles won’t help when storms cut power

Crown utility says its data show there has been a 117 per cent increase in storms over the past several years

Paramedics register patients at a drive through, pop-up COVID-19 test centre outside the Canadian Tire Centre, in Ottawa, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020. Two months after the City of Ottawa scrambled to expand its COVID-19 testing options to deal with a massive spike in demand, it is now set to cut back on hours at testing sites this weekend because far fewer people are showing up. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang
COVID-19 testing down across Canada as positive case numbers soar in most provinces

Average daily testing numbers are down more than 25 per cent compared to a month ago

Commissioner Austin Cullen, back centre, listens to introductions before opening statements at the Cullen Commission of Inquiry into Money Laundering in British Columbia, in Vancouver, Monday, Feb. 24, 2020. A former British Columbia gaming policy official says the concerns about increasing amounts of suspicious cash and its possible links to money laundering at casinos started rising as the province was preparing to host the 2010 Winter Olympics. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Inquiry hears money laundering concerns at B.C. casinos rose as 2010 Olympics neared

Larry Vander Graaf told the public inquiry into money laundering there was an increase in suspected illegal money

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Quality Foods advertising manager, Regan Beaulieu, (left) and president, Noel Hayward, (right) stand in front of the Clean Cart on its first day of testing, Nov. 12. (Jane Skrypnek/News Staff)
Victoria-area Quality Foods launches innovative new cart cleaning device

The Clean Cart uses far-UV light and is the first of its kind in Canada

Graph shows rise in community and case cluster infections in October and November, and lag in data reporting as daily testing has risen to 10,000 or more. (B.C. Centre for Disease Control.)
B.C. COVID-19 spreading fastest among younger people

20-29 age group showing steepest rise in infections

A shopper leaves as others line up to enter a Costco store, Friday, March 20, 2020, in Tacoma, Wash. Consumers continued to stock up on food and other items as officials urged people to stay at home to slow the spread of the new coronavirus. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
COVID-19: Costco to require face-shields for those medically exempt from wearing masks

Alternatively, Costco says those who cannot wear masks should wear face shields

Most Read