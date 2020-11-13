Here’s how to track all the COVID-19 cases in the North Island region

Tired of hearing rumours about COVID-19 being spread here in the North Island now that flu season is just around the corner?

Well, the Regional District of Mount Waddington, along with Island Health, have released the following link to help give residents the most updated, accurate information regarding the coronavirus here in the North Island.

http://www.islandhealth.ca/sites/default/files/covid-19/documents/public-health-covid19-daily-dashboard.pdf

“There is no risk of exposure to an active, identified case because the case and any close contacts identified through contact tracing would be isolating at home, as per public health direction,” stated Island Health when asked to comment on COVID-19 rumours. “And if there were a risk of exposure prior to the case being identified (for example, to people who had ridden the transit system recently) that would be identified by our public health team and we would post an exposure warning on our site, if public health was unable to reach or identify all individuals potentially exposed.”

