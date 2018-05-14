Higher quality paint means better visibility for B.C. roads

Vancouver Island to see fresh coats with formula that includes glass beads

Roads across Vancouver Island will now be safer, as they get a fresh coat of higher-quality, more reflective line paint this summer, leading to better visibility.

Work has already begun in the Greater Victoria and Duncan areas; in total, more than 3,000 kilometres of roads and highways will be coated with a paint formula that contains glass beads. The larger and higher-quality beads will province 20 per cent more reflectivity than the previous formula.

Claire Trevena, Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure, said making sure B.C.’s roads and highways are as safe as possible is the ministry’s highest priority.

“Road markings need to not only survive, but shine on B.C.’s West Coast, especially at night and in rainy conditions,” Travena said. “By including larger, higher quality glass beads in our paint mix, it will be easier for people to see our lines when it’s dark and the weather is bad.”

The new formula is part of a pavement marking service agreement, the most recent of which will go into effect Dec. 16, 2018 and include changes made to improve on the current agreements. Twenty per cent more lines will be painted annually throughout the province, and thicker paint will be used for longer-lasting pavement marking in coastal areas.

As well, second coats will be applied in areas that experience premature wear, and monitoring and auditing will be enhanced, to maintain consistency.

Vancouver Island is one of five pavement marking service areas in the province; each of the upcoming pavement marking service agreements, which were last tendered in 2013, are for five-year terms, and include an optional two-year extension.

Each year, 20,000 km of highways and provincially owned side roads in B.C., are painted, using close to one million litres of paint and 500,000 kg of glass beads.

editor@vicnews.com

Previous story
BC Ferries adds extra sailings ahead of Victoria Day weekend
Next story
Canadian ‘Superman’ star Margot Kidder dead at 69

Just Posted

Borg’s efforts as fire chief have made Port Hardy Fire Rescue a reliable service again

“It’s been a lot of hard work, commitment and dedication to making it happen.”

Shelter me: Rental housing crunch plaguing Vancouver Island

The Big Read: family living in borrowed RV, unable to find space in tough rental market

5 things to know about B.C. Floods 2018

Snowpacks continue to melt causing thousands to be displaced, dozens of local states of emergency

Beach Drive landslide update: Geotech firm hired to provide engineering services

Port McNeill has a history of landslides, due to the steep embankment above Beach Drive.

Questions raised about possible new Port Hardy subdivision

A 70-80 unit development was the subject of two public hearings

REPLAY: B.C. this week in video

In case you missed it, here’s a look at replay-worthy highlights from across the province this week

Pitbulls attack three children on Vancouver Island

Ten-year-old girl and woman seriously injured in incident in Nanaimo on Saturday

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

May Hot Spots

Find out what’s going on in the North Island (May 16- 23)

Wild salmon are the backbone of the pacific coast

“There has to be a solution to retain and sustain our wild fish”

Port Hardy Slo-Pitch League standings

Port Hardy Slo-Pitch League standings as of May 14!

Man exposes himself on Campbell River bus

Police seeking public’s help in identifying suspect

Farmland review head named Agricultural Land Commission chair

Jennifer Dyson, former ALR commissioner, replaces Frank Leonard

New alert system passes first real test in Canada with Amber Alert

Alert issued for Ontario boy was successfully sent out

Most Read