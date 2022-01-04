Highway 4 will be closed near McCoy Lake Road on Jan. 4, 2022. (SCREENSHOT)

Highway 4 west of Port Alberni closed to clean up semi-truck rollover

Vehicle will be recovered after early-morning MVI

Highway 4 west of Port Alberni will be closed for a few hours as a result of a motor vehicle incident.

The Port Alberni Fire Department and Sproat Lake Volunteer Fire Department reportedly responded to a rollover MVI involving a semi-truck in the early morning on Jan. 4, 2022.

The highway will be closed near McCoy Lake Road starting at noon so the vehicle can be recovered.

The closure will affect traffic in both directions. No detour is available. The estimated time of re-opening is 3 p.m. Visit www.drivebc.ca for up-to-date information.

