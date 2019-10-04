Howard the Gnome ushers in Pumpkin Fest from his new home in Saanich

Howard stands tall in the fields at Galey Farms this October

Howard the Gnome made his work debut Friday afternoon in Saanich.

The gnome – known for his stance on Highway 1 in Nanoose Bay – moved south earlier this year and now greets guests at Galey Farms.

Howard was part of the big unveil during Friday’s grand opening of Pumpkin Fest at the farm. The large gnome had a lot of work done – he now blinks, has a friendly smile and his hand moves so he can wave. Howard is also still the world’s tallest gnome thanks to a Saanich bylaw exemption.

RELATED: Howard the Gnome is coming home to Galey Farms

Despite the height variance approved by Saanich council, Howard is only allowed to stay up for 90 days each year. Rob Galey, owner of Galey Farms Corn Maze, Market and Railway, plans to keep him up in October and then Howard will sleep indoors for the rest of the year so he doesn’t get weathered.

RELATED: The world’s tallest gnome is apparently 16 inches too tall for Saanich

RELATED: Howard The Gnome expected to rise over Saanich in early October

Other treats for guests this spooky season include a second train, which Galey says will up capacity 50 per cent. Several attractions at the farm were also rebuilt and repainted in honour of the 20th anniversary of the corn maze and market. The train route at Galey Farms is accessible and the new train has a wheelchair car. Accessibility and inclusivity is very important to Galey.

Pumpkin Fest at Galey Farms Corn Maze, Market and Railway opens to the public Saturday, Oct. 5. The annual event runs October weekends 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Visit galeyfarms.net for ticket prices.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

Rob Galey warms up a new second train ahead of unveiling Howard the Gnome – now animated - to launch Pumpkin Fest at Galey Farms Corn Maze, Market and Railway which opens Oct. 6. (Devon Bidal/News Staff)

Previous story
Mother bear found dead from gunshot wounds near Keremeos vineyard
Next story
Quebec parents seek class action against makers of ‘addictive’ Fortnite game

Just Posted

Bradshaw’s Photo Highlight: All great photos have good light

“Try using a lens that is different from what we usually see the subject”

Vehicle goes off the road on Bear Cove Highway

“A camper-style van was found on its side, wedged between trees and partway down a steep embankment”

Liberal Party salmon farm pledge ‘destructive,’ industry group says

Justin Trudeau platform calls for ‘closed containment’ by 2025

OPINION: BC requires healthy rural roots

At UBCM, small communities were saying they no longer want to be ignored.

Port Alice Business Fair has a quiet but informative night

There were 15 exhibits and 14 attendees at the business fair this year.

VIDEO: Cyclists, bear OK after bruin chases them on North Vancouver trail

Brad Martyn caught the chain of events on his helmet-mounted video camera

Scheer stuck on dual citizenship while touting tough-on-crime agenda

Conservative leader: ‘It’s not a big deal in Canada for people to have dual citizenship’

B.C. candidate must be kicked out of Conservative party for homophobic comments: rival

NDP rival Svend Robinson, Canada’s first openly gay MP, wants Scheer to give Leung the boot

‘Fascist’: Vandals strike People’s Party of Canada election signs in Okanagan

The signs read ‘Fascist?’ and ‘Elect a Fascist?’

Feds fight ruling on compensation for failures in First Nations child services

‘This is beyond unacceptable,’ said National Chief of the Assembly of First Nations Perry Bellegarde

Mother bear found dead from gunshot wounds near Keremeos vineyard

B.C. Wildlife Federation offers up to $2,000 reward for info leading to a conviction

Campbell River mom enters B.C.-themed design into Vans shoe contest

Cape Mudge Lighthouse, Big Rock and Quadra ferry all featured

VIDEO: Rare tropical sea turtle rescued on Vancouver Island

‘Berni’ the olive ridley sea turtle is recovering from cold shock at the Vancouver Aquarium

Canadian Mint presses unique coin designed by Island artist

Kwakwaka’wakw artist Andy Everson previously designed coins, but never one in such a unique shape.

Most Read